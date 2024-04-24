"Do you want to keep rolling up" - Warzone developers create fans poll to extend High Trip Resurgence LTM

Since the release of the High Trip Resurgence in Warzone, CoD fans have shown a keen interest in this limited-time mode on Rebirth Island. To celebrate 4/20, Activision has introduced two in-game events in Warzone and MW3: High Trip Resurgence and Blaze Up. The first one is a Warzone-only mode available on Rebirth Island, and CoD developers want fans to decide whether they'd keep the mode for another week.

On their official X handle, Raven Software stated,

"Do you want to keep rolling up and smoking the competition in High Trip Resurgence for one more week?"

With a poll added to the post, it is now for fans to decide if they want to keep playing this mode. Read on to learn more about High Trip Resurgence in Warzone.

CoD fans are divided over whether to keep High Trip Resurgence in Warzone

While the limited mode has received much praise since its release, the current poll results might come as a shock to some parts of the Warzone community. The High Trip Resurgence is scheduled to end on April 24, 2024, 8 AM PT. However, the poll should be live until April 25, 12 AM PT. Hence, players still have a lot of time to vote and keep the limited-time mode if they love to play it on Warzone's Rebirth Island.

As of now, the voting percentages are very evenly matched: 50.5% want the developers to keep the mode for one more week and 49.5% don't want to play this anymore. Given the mode had great feedback after its release, the current result might be a little shocking.

The High Trip Resurgence limited-time mode lets players collect different gummies on Rebirth Island. Each Gummy possesses unique perks and abilities. And just like The Boys LTM, players would be given certain power-ups after taking the gummies. Players can find them all scattered around the map. The remaining rules are similar to a normal Resurgence match.

This unique addition is a celebration of the 4/20 event, and Call of Duty has added this for a very limited period. However, given the fanbase's demand, the developers created the poll to see if they could extend it. Even whether we could see the mode in the future might also depend on the poll results from the Warzone community.