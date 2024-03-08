The Season 2 Reloaded update in MW3 came with a lot of exciting content, including new schematics, one of which was the Blood Burner. Following the Season 2 Reloaded update, players can now spawn a purple-blazed two-wheeler weapon and wreak havoc on the battlefield, as well as navigate the map more easily.

In this article, we will discuss everything about the new Blood Burner Key Schematic and how to get it:

The Blood Burner Key Schematic in MW3 Zombies

The Blood Burner is a two-wheeler purple-colored vehicle that randomly spawns at points on the map in MW3 Zombies, allowing players to use it once they encounter it on the map. Unlike other vehicles in the game, it has a very high damage rate, making it hard to destroy. Another advantage is that it can go through water.

The blood burner also doesn’t run on gas. Instead, the vehicle feeds on the number of zombies killed by it, meaning it will keep running indefinitely, provided zombies are annihilated. It can also build up an Aether Pulse charge, which, once activated, can wipe out zombies in the player's vicinity.

Now, with the schematic, players can use it to spawn the BB Motorbike whenever they want to in the match.

Unlocking the Blood Burner Key Schematic in MW3 Zombies

The schematic can be unlocked by completing the new story mission “Countermeasures” in Act IV of MW3 Zombies:

To play the Countermeasures mission in MW3 Zombies, players must first choose it from the story mission area in the MW3 Zombies menu and activate it.

After activating the story mission, locate its marker on the map. This is the anomaly zone in the game that will take the player to a new Dark Aether Rift. They will have a 30-minute time limit for the mission.

Players will want to stock up on decent perks and pack-a-punched weaponry. After entering the new Dark Aether Rift, they will find a variety of contracts and tasks to fulfill throughout the region.

After completing the Countermeasures mission, players can freely explore the Dark Aether region and look for Dark Arther contracts.

Players can find the schematic as a reward after completing the contracts in the new Dark Aether rift area. Furthermore, they must complete the item. After exfiling, players can enter a match with the BB Wonder Motorbike.

