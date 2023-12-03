How to beat Megabomb in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Megabomb, or Mega Abomination as its full name suggests, is the most challenging enemy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. If you enjoy Warzone's DMZ but are upset that MWZ doesn't have more bosses like the Scavenger, Pyro, and Bullfrog, Megabomb is undoubtedly a great target. Even with a prepared team, this massive three-headed dog mutant is a lot to manage.

The Megabomb's massive health bar, along with its position in the highest threat zone of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, is a formula for a rapid and untimely death. Beginners might struggle against this behemoth, but with a few MWZ hints and some crafting Schematics unlocked, they can succeed.

In this article, we are going to discuss how you can locate and beat Megabomb in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to find and defeat Megabomb in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Megabomb location in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Megabomb can be found on the south side of the high-threat zone in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the red region in the middle of the map. If you go to the two bridges that span the river into the high-danger zone's southern end, you should be able to see the Megabomb strolling around on the opposite bank.

If it doesn't spawn here, try the northeast bridge heading into the high-threat zone.

While you may fire it from a safe distance, it will attract level three zombies over the bridge, so you must swiftly dive in to grab its attention and then lure it back to the lower hazard zone.

This fight becomes much simpler if you successfully lure the Mega Abomination into the medium danger zone, as that would prevent interference from any level-three zombies. This allows you to take your time depleting the boss's huge health pool.

The ideal ways to defeat the Megabomb are mentioned below:

Due to the Megabomb's high health, this battle is tough if you don't bring teammates. Other players, in addition to being able to resurrect you if things go wrong, allow you to exchange the Mega Abomination's hostility so it isn't always focused on you alone.

While you may shoot bullets into the Mega Abomination's torso, its luminous mouth is a weak spot. Consider adding the Napalm Ammo Mod to your gun for more damage over time, and make sure your weapon is Pack-A-Punched to level two. A gun with a lot of ammunition, such as an LMG, is recommended. However, a Wonder Weapon will also work.

The Mega Abomination's two most lethal assaults are its charge and the shooting of an electric beam from its mouth that monitors you. Suppose you were successful in luring it across the bridge. In that case, use the neighboring street and riverfront buildings to rapidly escape or seek shelter as necessary, allowing another teammate to catch its attention.

If you have 10,000 Essence to spare, you can buy the Juggernaut killstreak from purchasing stations in the high-threat zone. While this poses some risks, it provides you with an armored suit and a minigun to use against the boss. Alternatively, you might purchase a Sentry Gun and place it on a nearby rooftop to do some more damage.

If that is too expensive, you can buy or build several Perk-A-Colas if you have the Schematics unlocked. Jugger-Nog is the most beneficial since it increases health, although Speed Cola and Deadshot Daiquiri will help you destroy the monster faster.

