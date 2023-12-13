How to get Aether Blade schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Aether Blade is a lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that can be used as a projectile weapon and never runs out of ammo. After striking an adversary, the Aether Blade seeks out another close foe to strike before returning to you. Classified schematics are new to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, having been included with the most recent version.

Schematics are divided into three categories: Aether Blade, Dog Bone, and Gold Armour Plate, each with a similar method of collecting them. This guide focuses on getting the Aether Blade schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to get the Aether Blade case schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The schematic can be obtained by completing contracts inside the Elder Dark Aether in MW3 Zombies. Follow the steps below to get it for your account:

1) Get a Sigil and Enter the Dark Aether Rift

Before earning the Aether Blade schematic, you must conduct a few farming runs in the Dark Aether. Complete contracts in the Red Zone to access this new and tough location since the Reward Rifts here may grant you Sigils.

Once you've collected a few Sigils, take them to the Dark Aether Rift (a tiny island south of the Red Zone) and use them to open a gateway to the Dark Aether.

2) Obtain an Elder Sigil in the Dark Aether

Explore the region after arriving on the Dark Aether map and look for Contracts to accept. Completing them increases your chances of receiving an Elder Sigil.

Elder Sigils, like Sigils, are not guaranteed drops. Since you will only have a maximum of three contracts in the region, try visiting the Dark Aether as a group to enhance your chances of obtaining an Elder Sigil.

3) Use Elder Sigils to Enter the Elder Dark Aether

With an Elder Sigil in your inventory, proceed to the north side of the Dark Aether Rift. This should be the side opposite to where you usually utilize Sigils.

Ensure you're on the proper side of the Dark Aether Rift and that the dialog requests you to utilize an Elder Sigil before placing the Elder Sigil. After placing it, a doorway opens to the Elder Dark Aether, considering you've double-checked everything.

4) Complete Contracts in the Elder Dark Aether

Contracts in the Elder Dark Aether should be completed to gain this Schematic. In contrast to its regular version, you only have 15 minutes to finish the three contracts spread across the area.

Furthermore, this schematic does not always drop from Reward Rifts. To obtain one, visit the Elder Dark Aether several times and farm its contracts.

How to use the Aether Blade schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Dark Aether (Image via Activision)

If you successfully Exfil with this schematic, it will be consumed quickly, providing access to the Aether Blade on the schematic Crafting screen under the Classified tab. This allows you to make an Aether Blade for your next Zombies game.

To Exfil from the Dark Aether, you must discover an Exfil Portal beneath the center stronghold or on the fortress' rooftop.

The cooldown for crafting this schematic is two days (48 hours). Unlike insured weapons, you cannot lower the cooldown period, and you must wait the entire duration before crafting it again.

Expand Tweet

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.