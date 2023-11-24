CoD 2024's Black Ops game will reportedly have "weeks' of Zombies early access

Recent leaks have surfaced regarding Treyarch's upcoming Black Ops game for 2024, shedding light on a surprising twist. The leaked intel indicates that the game, internally known as Black Ops 6, will be set against the backdrop of the Gulf War in the early '90s and feature a Zombies mode like COD's recent offerings.

While the historical setting is intriguing, the real game-changer is the reported "weeks" of exclusive early access solely for the Zombies mode.

The Gulf War setting in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Windows Central suggests that the game will delve into the Gulf War, embracing a return to traditional military combat technology and the complete plots synonymous with the Black Ops series. The narrative aims for nuance, exploring various perspectives within the Gulf War conflict.

Multiple leaks have surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, unveiling character names and mission details, hinting at a shared game engine with Modern Warfare 3. This shared codebase may explain the leaks and suggest potential connections between the titles.

Multiplayer and Zombies mode information

InsiderGaming on X has shared information about the return of beloved Black Ops maps like "Grind" and "WMD." The leaks also suggest the revival of round-based Zombies modes, a series mainstay. However, the excitement stems from the notion of early access for the Zombies mode.

Unique early access for Zombies mode

What makes this leak stand out is the potential offer of a pre-order bonus, specifically for the Zombies mode. If true, players could gain access to the mode several weeks before the full game release.

Possible motivations

The leaks hint at a response to the positive reception of Modern Warfare Zombies, suggesting that Activision may look to capitalize on the mode's popularity. Despite initial skepticism, the community's sentiment has shifted positively, potentially prompting Activision to leverage the growing interest in Zombies by offering an extended early access period.

As we await official announcements from Treyarch and Activision, the leaks surrounding Call of Duty 2024's Black Ops 6 have generated notable excitement, particularly with the potential early access plans for the Zombies mode.

The gaming community is undoubtedly buzzing with anticipation for what could be a unique experience in the Zombies series.