Best Striker 9 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Striker 9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is amongst the most powerful sub-machine guns (SMGs) offered by the game. With a new rapid-fire SMG meta taking over the grounds of the new Call of Duty, the Striker 9 will likely be amongst the top five picks dominating the meta. The weapon is quite versatile and, despite being an SMG, handles well over medium-range combat.

However, the best use case for the weapon is close range, where it shreds enemies with its devastating low time-to-kill potential. Read on for a detailed guide on the best attachments for the weapon.

Best Striker 9 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Striker 9 loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

The Striker 9 SMG, much like the Rival-9, excels in close-range combat. The priority of this loadout is to enhance the general speed and dexterity involved in handling this weapon. It mainly focuses on increasing sprint speed and aim-down-sight (ADS) speed while slightly improving the weapon's recoil control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock: FSS Priority Tactical Stock

FSS Priority Tactical Stock Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Magazine: 40-Round Magazine

The Sonic Suppressor S is the perfect tool to keep you hidden from enemies' radar while ensuring you have better range and, of course, faster bullet velocity. Sakin ZX Grip and FSS Priority Tactical Stock improve recoil control while ensuring maximum player movement speed and ADS speed is retained with the weapon equipped.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop is also a great addition to improve the speed factors involved in running the Striker 9. Finally, the 40-Round Magazine sweetens the deal, offering a larger magazine capacity.

Best Striker 9 class setup and perks

Striker 9 class setup and perks (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

Below is a detailed list of all the equipment you can utilize alongside the Striker 9 to dominate the battlegrounds of MW3:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: Bone Conduction

Bone Conduction Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the Striker 9 in Modern Warfare 3

The Striker 9 can be unlocked by grinding the game until you reach Player Level 4. This can be done by playing the game and completing daily and bonus challenges.

Best secondary weapon for the Striker 9 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

COR-45 secondary weapon in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The COR-45 is perfect to pair with the Striker 9. While the Striker 9 runs out of ammo, the COR-45 offers great damage and stability, allowing players to maintain a very high strafe speed while aiming down sights. These little perks make it the ideal secondary weapon.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.