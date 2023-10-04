Can you use primary weapons underwater in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) might not allow players to use their primary weapons underwater. Activision recently released the official multiplayer trailer for the game, catching the attention of a massive audience with over 37 million views on YouTube. The video packed various snippets from the actual gameplay and a small glance at the upcoming mechanics alongside the overall experience.

Modern Warfare 3 will be arriving on the same platform as its prequels, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers have heard the requests of the community and ingrained some of the most beloved gameplay mechanics like slide cancel and reload cancel to improve the gaming experience. This article will highlight the use of primary weapons underwater in Modern Warfare 3.

Can primary weapons be used underwater in Modern Warfare 3?

The most recent Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal trailer showcased different scenes on the battlefield and a short clip of characters swimming underwater. Judging by the underwater and swimming parts shown in the video, players will probably not be allowed to fire the primary weapons underwater.

It is important to consider past trends in MW2 and Warzone 2 where only melees and handguns were allowed to be used while staying underwater. The inclusion of aquatic warfare primarily started with Activision’s 2022 series, which changed the playstyles completely. However, the meta quickly shifted towards handguns with Akimbo attachment and encouraged players to adopt underwater strategies.

It became an overpowered technique as other players could not fire primary weapons underwater and were left vulnerable. Exploiting this mechanic, several players started camping end zones underwater and pounced on anyone who tried to jump inside. Maps like Vondel and Ashika Island, which contained several water bodies, made it a problematic feature as the community started requesting a nerf to aquatic combat.

Since Modern Warfare 3 will be added to the Call of Duty HQ platform alongside MW2 and Warzone 2, it is highly likely that the same mechanics will be preserved so that primary weapons cannot be fired underwater.

But if the developers introduce a new gunplay mechanic that allows the use of massive assault rifles and sub-machine guns underwater, it would create chaos in the entire playlist. The entire meta would revolve around being able to fight underwater and from the surface. This would result in an instant imbalance and place a good percentage of the community at a disadvantage.

New weapons coming to Modern Warfare 3

The latest Call of Duty blog entailed information about Aftermarket kits and Conversion Parts to modify existing weapons. This can be used to reuse the same weapon by completely changing its behavior and creating a new gun.

A short list of weapons that will be available in Modern Warfare 3 was included in the blog post - Pulemyot LMG, Renetti Handgun with Full-Auto Carbine, AMR9 SMG, Riveter Shotgun, and WSP Swarmwith Akimbo Brace Stocks.

It is important to note that Activision has not officially announced if primary weapons can be used at the time of writing this article. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.