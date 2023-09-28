How to unlock Necroplasm Tracer SMG in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

The Necroplasm SMG Tracer Blueprint will be included in the Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6's Haunting event. Call of Duty has unveiled this season's much-anticipated Battle Pass blog, with fantastic weapon blueprints and a wide range of Operator packages. It celebrates Halloween by introducing creepy-themed operators that perfectly embody the eerie ambiance. This article will discuss how to unlock the Necroplasm Tracer SMG in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6.

How to get the Necroplasm Tracer SMG in Season 6 of Warzone 2 and MW2

Necroplasm Tracer SMG in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Complete Sector F10 to obtain the "Necroplasm" SMG Tracer Blueprint, which is a threatening weapon with animated inlays and chains kept in place by skulls.

The adaptable design of the weapon combines a precise sight picture with better recoil management for consistent fire off the hip and when looking down sights. Those who own the BlackCell will receive an extra form of the weapon with an animated surface and black and gold highlights.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass: Cost and exciting rewards

The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass costs 1,100 COD Points, but completing every Sector of the Battle Pass will earn you enough COD Points to earn back that cost. After purchasing, users can go on a rewarding journey through 100 tiers. During their quest, they will get access to an abundance of exclusive content, including weapon blueprints and thrilling new operators.

Purchasing the Season 6 Battle Pass rewards Spawn as an operator and their default skin. Owners of BlackCell will receive an additional alternate skin for each unlocked operator. It also grants the blue and silver "Take Point" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, the "Lucena" Shotgun Weapon Blueprint, and a 10% Battle Pass bonus.

BlackCell Season 06 (Image via Activision)

For those wishing for a more premium experience, the BlackCell option costs $29.99, which is three times the price of the basic Battle Pass. This premium bundle entices players with attractive black and gold-themed custom skins that give a touch of richness to their in-game looks.

Here is the list of all the weapon blueprints that players can acquire via the Season 6 Battle Pass:

"Zombie's Bane" Handgun Weapon Blueprint

"Spawn Sketched" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Ghoulish" Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

New Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin

"Necroplasm" SMG Weapon Blueprint

To know more about Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass, follow Sportskeeda.