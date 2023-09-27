All rewards for completing Season 6 Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW2

Season 6 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 ushers in a slew of new challenges and rewards. In keeping with the Halloween theme, Call of Duty is introducing a plethora of cosmetics this season. Furthermore, those who purchase the Blackcell expansion will receive additional skin with amazing effects. These are great rewards for gamers eager to progress through the tiers.

This article will explore the rewards for completing the Season 6 Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW2.

All tier 100 Battle Pass rewards for Warzone 2 and MW2

Upon reaching the ultimate 100-tier goal, you will be lavished with a valuable trove of rewards:

“Spawn” Skins for Spawn

“Necro” Assault Rifle Blueprint

300 COD Points, the Season 06 animated emblem, the “Sinister Spawn” calling card

“Spawn” Skins for Spawn (Image via Activision)

The "Spawn" skins are one of many fantastic additions to the Season 6 Warzone 2 and MW2 Battle Pass. As a portrayal of the legendary anti-hero Al Simmons, aka Spawn, the skin allows players to bear an aesthetically distinct and startling likeness to the character.

Spawn is a new operator available to everyone who purchases the premium pass. The character trades his white for gold in the BlackCell variant of this skin, resulting in a fitting visage for the ruler of hell.

“Necro” Assault Rifle Blueprint (Image via Activision)

The "Necro" Assault Rifle Blueprint, an additional reward in the Season 6 Battle Pass, provides massive viability on the battlefield. This preconfigured assault weapon combination maximizes damage output and precision, allowing you to take down adversaries with better efficiency.

It has accessories and aesthetic versions that improve its Aim Down Sights speed and flinch resistance.

Reaching specific tiers in the Season 6 Battle Pass also grants you COD Points. In particular, 300 COD Points are available, which can be accrued and spent on a range of items in the in-game market, such as special bundles, operator packs, and more, providing an added layer of customization.

Furthermore, the Season 06 animated emblem acts as a distinguishing symbol of your accomplishment and perseverance during the season.

Finally, the "Sinister Spawn" calling card, another special Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 award, has a dramatic and terrifying aesthetic corresponding to Spawn's mysterious aura.

Warzone 2 and MW2's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be available simultaneously on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.