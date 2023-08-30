The Season 5 Reloaded update for MW2 just dropped, and fans are ecstatic at the changes that have been brought with it. Primarily centered around the addition of new content in-game, MW2 will undoubtedly see a huge resurgence of players with Season 5 Reloaded's release. A number of weapons have been modified, and various bugs have been fixed, with a lot of emphasis on improving the quality of life experience for Call of Duty gamers.

This article will explore all the ranked changes and updates that have been patched through Season 5 Reloaded. Read on to know more.

All Ranked Play rewards in MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

The developers at Activision Blizzard have confirmed that all Ranked Play rewards in MW2 will carry forward to MW3 upon its release. Throughout Season 5, COD players can earn the following rewards upon winning a set number of games in Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2:

5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm

50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Furthermore, players will also be eligible to earn their share of Skill Division skins and end-of-season division rewards.

What are Skill Division skins in MW2 Season 5 Reloaded?

Call of Duty introduced a brand-new set of Skill Division skins in MW2 with the Season 5 Reloaded patch. With this update, players will be able to earn a Skill Division skin at the end of each Season. This will be a representation of the player's highest attained Division during Ranked Play in that specific Season.

The patch notes include that Skill Division skins will be usable with Call of Duty League (CDL) male and female operators across both factions. The cosmetic will showcase the highest rank a player achieved during their grind. Upon unlocking the Skill Division skin, players will be able to equip and use it permanently in coming Seasons and all game modes.

Following are the attainable Skill Division skin rewards:

Top 250 Competitor Skin: Unlocked by finishing a Season in the top 250 skill division in Ranked Play. Iridescent Competitor Skin: Unlocked by finishing a Season in the Iridescent skill division in Ranked Play. Crimson Competitor Skin: Unlocked by finishing a Season in the Crimson skill division in Ranked Play. Diamond Competitor Skin: Unlocked by finishing a Season in the Diamond skill division in Ranked Play. Platinum Competitor Skin: Unlocked by finishing a Season in the Platinum skill division in Ranked Play. Gold Competitor Skin: Unlocked by finishing a Season in the Gold skill division in Ranked Play.

What are Seasonal Division Rewards in MW2 Season 5 Reloaded?

At the conclusion of Season 5, players will receive a unique set of divisional rewards awarded to represent their highest attained Skill Division during that Season. According to the patch notes, these rewards include the following:

Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

Silver: Emblem

Bronze: Emblem

