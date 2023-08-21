When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 end

As per the in-game counter in Warzone 2 and MW2, Season 5 for both multiplayer titles will end on August 30, 2023. Kicking off on August 2, 2023, the end date would mark a season-spanning over 55 days, keeping in course with the general timeline for a mid-season patch update. The end of Season 5 would make way for Season 5 Reloaded, which fans are extremely hyped about.

It must be noted that despite the timer, the ending of Season 5 is subject to change as per any official notice by Activision. For more details on when Season 5 ends globally across all regions, read below.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 end: Date and time across all regions

With the information available at hand, Season 5 for Warzone 2 and MW2 will end on August 30, 2023. Following its ending, Season 5 Reloaded will arrive in both games. Traditionally, Season updates follow through on Wednesday at the following time:

August 30, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

August 30, 11 am CT (Illinois)

August 30, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

August 30, 5 pm GMT (UK)

August 30, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

August 30,7 pm MSK (Moscow)

August 30, 9:30 pm IST (India)

August 31, 12 am CST (China)

August 31, 1 am JST (Japan)

August 31, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

August 31, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

What new content to expect in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded?

Upon the conclusion of Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5, the Season 5 Reloaded mid-season update will feature some great additions. Starting off with a banger, the upcoming Seasonal patch will see the arrival of two new weapons, one of which is a pistol and the other is an SMG. Alongside that, the Pickaxe melee weapon will also be added to the armory.

Furthermore, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is speculated to be coming with Season 5 Reloaded's mid-season update along with two fresh game modes. These include:

Armored Royale: A mode that will revolve around the new vehicle MRAP where players need to survive as the last man standing. Fort Resurgence: This will be a new mode in the Al Bagra Fortress and its surrounding areas. It will be added to the Resurgence mode along with Vondel and Ashika Island.

