How to get all Battle Pass weapon blueprints in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty has revealed the much-anticipated Battle Pass blog for Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6, promising an influx of exciting content. The Battle Pass for this season appears to be outstanding, with exceptional weapon blueprints and a broad assortment of Operator bundles. It embraces the Halloween spirit by introducing eerie-themed operators who wonderfully capture the spooky atmosphere.

This article will provide an in-depth exploration of all the weapon blueprints accessible through Season 6's Battle Pass, providing readers with necessary details on how to acquire them and more.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass: All weapon blueprints and how to get them

The Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 costs 1,100 COD Points. Upon purchase, players can engage on a rewarding road of progression through 100 tiers. On this journey, they will get access to a plethora of exclusive material, such as weapon blueprints and exciting new operators .

For those looking for a premium experience, there's the BlackCell option, which costs $29.99, three times the price of the standard Battle Pass. This premium bundle entices gamers with appealing black and gold-themed special skins that add a touch of richness to their in-game visuals.

Here is the list of weapon blueprints that players can acquire via the Season 6 Battle Pass:

"Zombie's Bane" Handgun Weapon Blueprint

"Ghoulish" Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

"Spawn Sketched" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Necroplasm" SMG Weapon Blueprint

New Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin

How to unlock the "Zombie's Bane" weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Zombie's Bane weapon blueprint (image via Activision)

The Zombie's Bane handgun weapon blueprint can be obtained immediately after purchasing the standard Battle Pass or the BlackCell Variant.

However, the BlackCell owners will receive an additional skin that replaces the white theme with a gold and black one.

How to unlock the "Ghoulish" Shotgun weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Ghoulish weapon blueprint (image via Activision)

The Ghoulish shotgun weapon blueprint can be unlocked by completing Sector F3. This blueprint has an electrifying design with the bringer of death image. It is pro-tuned and offers a semi-auto firing mode, an extended damage range, and a tighter pallet spread to be effective in medium-range combat.

How to unlock the "Spawn Sketched" Assault Rifle weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Spawn Sketched weapon blueprint (image via Activision)

The Spawn Sketched Assault Rifle weapon blueprint is a free offering that is available to all players, whether they have purchased the Battle Pass or not. However, one needs to complete the Sector F8 to get their hand on this weapon. It is well customized with precision visibility, enhanced aiming stability, and recoil control.

How to unlock the "Necroplasm" SMG weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Necroplasm weapon blueprint (image via Activision)

The Necroplasm SMG weapon blueprint can be obtained by completing Sector F10. It offers a menacing design, featuring dynamic inlays and chains held in place by skulls.

BlackCell owners will receive an additional variant of the weapon that will feature an animated surface with a black and gold color combination.

How to unlock the new smoke grenade equipment skin in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

New grenade equipment skin (Image via Activision)

The new smoke grenade skin can be acquired by completing Sector BC, and it will change the item's in-game visual effects and design. For BlackCell users, it will have an additional exclusive variant, emitting red smoke in the shape of a snake.

The above covers every weapon blueprint that will feature in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass.