5 best SMGs to use in Warzone 2 Season 6

With so many deadly SMGs (Submachine Guns) in Warzone 2 Season 6, choosing the best one can be challenging. Navigating your weapon options in Warzone 2 can be difficult, especially after landing at Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, or Vondel. SMGs have always thrived at close-range combat, and this idea holds true in Warzone 2.

The Season 6 of Warzone 2 has made significant modifications, and it's no wonder that SMGs were caught up in these modifications, given their prominence in Warzone. Overall, these Season 6 modifications have resulted in a significantly more diverse SMG meta.

In this article, we have counted down the top five best SMGs so you know which weapon is best for each play style and situation.

Top 5 SMGs to use in Warzone 2 Season 6

5) VAZNEV-9K

VAZNEV-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

In Warzone 2 Season 6, the Vaznev-9k is the pinnacle of close-quarters dominance. With lightning-fast time-to-kill of eight meters when combined with a startling fire rate of 779 RPM, opponents are frequently overpowered before they can even react. The gun's high mobility allows for quick maneuvers, making it a favorite among aggressive players.

Overall, the Vaznev-9k is unrivaled for those seeking close combat superiority. This Vaznev-9K is well-balanced in terms of mobility and recoil management. The barrel extends the damage range, making it more lethal at a longer distance.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-1 381MM

KAS-1 381MM Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

4) BAS-P

BAS-P loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The BAS-P's neck, torso, and limb damage multipliers were increased as part of the Warzone 2 Season 6 update. The TTK of the BAS-P has been increased to 598 milliseconds per second, bringing it in line with the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45.

The BAS-P is a fast-firing SMG with low recoil and excellent mobility. On the other hand, it's time to kill isn't the best up close. Therefore, it's best used as a medium-range sniper assistance.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Bruen Flash v4 Stock

Bruen Flash v4 Stock Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

3) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

With its rapid-fire rate and unrivaled mobility, the ISO 45, a meta SMG in Warzone, excels in close-quarter combat. It has one of the fastest kill times. Its quick navigation allows for dynamic movement, making it a dangerous opponent in high-intensity conflicts.

However, mastering ISO 45 requires dexterity; its difficult recoil and obstructing iron sight necessitate skill and adaptation. In the correct hands, this weapon dominates close-range confrontations in the Warzone 2 Season 6 arena.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 7" EX Raptor-V2

7" EX Raptor-V2 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Magazine: 45 Round Drum

2) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann Sub has a time to kill of up to eight meters and a fire rate of 800 rpm, and it excels in close-quarter fighting. A 50-round magazine allows for longer engagements without the need for regular reloading. Despite the modest decrease in speed, its mobility remains respectable, allowing for aggressive playstyles.

A high muzzle velocity aids in tracking moving opponents. While it is efficient at close range, it loses efficiency beyond eight meters. The Lachmann Sub is an excellent choice for those seeking domination in Warzone 2 Season 6, especially when teamed with a long-range weapon.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Ammunition: 9MM Hollow Point

9MM Hollow Point Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

1) ISO 9MM

ISO 9mm (Image via Activision)

In Warzone 2 Season 6, the creators introduced the ISO 9mm, which is distinguished by its rapid-fire rate, agility, and unrivaled stability. This latest addition to the ISO platform thrives in close combat, making it an excellent alternative for individuals who value speed.

According to Activision's description, the SMG is not one that players will want to employ at long range but as a run-and-gun multiplayer option or as a sniper support gun in Warzone.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 7" EX Raptor-V2

7" EX Raptor-V2 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Magazine: 50-Round Drum

