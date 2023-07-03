Best Minibak loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Minibak is a powerful Sub Machine Gun (SMG) that excels in close-quarter combat. Its low recoil and outstanding stability enable laser-like accuracy against opponents. Its most notable feature is its large magazine, which can contain 64 rounds by default, allowing gamers to fight many foes simultaneously. Although the rate of fire is lesser than other SMGs, its exceptional steadiness, Time to Kill (TTK) rating, and enormous magazine size more than compensate for this drawback.

A correct loadout is required to unlock the Minibak's full capability. This article will go through the necessary class, attachments, and other details for the weapon to work properly.

What is the best class setup for the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2?

The Minibak thrives in close-quarters fighting but struggles in mid and long-range battles. Despite this limitation, the weapon is widely prized by gamers due to its remarkable performance, which provides exceptional mobility and allows for aggressive playstyles. Its large magazine capacity allows for prolonged shooting and aids in closing the distance to enemies.

It perfectly complements long-range classes as a secondary weapon in Season 4, making it an excellent choice for gamers looking for variety in their loadout. However, a proper class setup will give you an upper hand.

Primary weapon: SO-14 / Lachmann 556

SO-14 / Lachmann 556 Secondary weapon: Minibak

Minibak Tactical equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Base perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time

Battle Hardened and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Quick Fix

What are the best attachments for the Minibak?

The Minibak maximizes mobility and is ideal for players who like an aggressive playstyle in Modern Warfare 2. Its large capacity of 64 rounds enables continuous shooting, denying opponents any opening. Furthermore, its slow rate of fire of 652 guarantees that ammo does not run out soon, giving players more time to sustain their momentum.

However, the performance can be enhanced with appropriate attachments, and you can fully utilize the weapon's potential.

Minibak loadout (image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Barrel: BAK-9 279MM Barrel

BAK-9 279MM Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: Ture-Tac Grip

Ture-Tac Grip Stock: VLK Stockless

The Bruen Cubic Comp muzzle and the BAK-9 279MM Barrel are both very important for this build as they will assist to control the vertical and horizontal recoil along with enhanced damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy.

The FSS OLE-V Laser and The Ture-Tac Rear Grip are ideal choices that will provide more stability to the weapon and increase ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

The VLK Stockless stock is specially engineered to improve mobility and handling, along with the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control.

How to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2 is complex; you must level up four weapons to get your hands on this particular gun.

To unlock the Kastov 752, you must reach level 23 in the Military Ranks. The Kastov 545 can be unlocked by leveling up the Kastov 762 to level 10. To unlock the Kastov-74u, advance with the Kastov 545 to level 13. The Vaznev-9K can be unlocked by leveling up the Kastov-74u to 15. The desired Minibak can then be unlocked by leveling up the Vaznev-9K to level 14.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes