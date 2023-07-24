Best Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

A Sniper Support weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a firearm that complements a Sniper Rifle. Snipers are typically too bulky and lack the necessary mobility to excel in close-quarter combat. They also struggle with a limited fire rate and can be easily countered by any full-auto or even a semi-auto weapon in the game. This creates the need for a weapon that goes well with a Sniper Rifle and a Sniper Support loadout fills this gap.

For a weapon to be a good Sniper Support, it must be excellent at close and mid-range engagements. Moreover, it must possess high mobility stats and should be easy to handle. There are numerous such guns in the game, but one, in particular, stands out from the rest and it is none other than the reliable Kastov 74u. It is an Assault Rifle that does everything one would want out of a Sniper Rifle Support firearm.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Kastov 74u Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2.

Best Kastov 74u Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2

Thanks to the small form factor, Kastov 74u as a Sniper Support shines in Warzone 2. Furthermore, it provides the handling and mobility attributes of an SMG. It is extremely consistent and performs brilliantly at medium-range engagements. One of the major highlights of the rifle is its low time-to-kill, which stands at only 736ms at ranges up to 21 meters.

This fast-killing machine is a must-equip if you are a player who primarily uses Sniper Rifles. That said, this time-to-kill along with other attributes such as damage range, mobility, and more, can be further enhanced with the help of attachments. Hence, to get the most out of the gun, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: KSTV-17

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: Otrezat Stock

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

KSTV-17 increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the rifle. It also helps in improving the hip fire accuracy for those immediate close-range fights.

FSS OLE-V Laser stabilizes the aim. The main reason you should use this attachment is that it helps increase the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed.

Otrezat Stock increases the sprint speed with the rifle equipped. This helps counter the bulky Sniper on the back. Moreover, it increases the aim walking speed, which is quite essential to clear corners.

Demo-X2 Grip helps to lower the recoil and makes the rifle even more accurate.

45 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Moreover, as the latest update increased the base health, this attachment is now more important than ever.

That covers the best Sniper Support loadout to use in Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This build will cover up the flaws of a Sniper Rifle and allow you to fight in any situation that you might find yourself in. It is worth noting here that this loadout prioritizes a balanced build and you may equip attachments that suit your playstyle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.