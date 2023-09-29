5 best meta loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

The Warzone weapon meta is always changing, and it evolved with the debut of the new Warzone 2 Season 6 on September 27, 2023. However, the change was perhaps not as dramatic as some predicted. You must keep up with the patch notes for each update to understand which firearms are rising, which are falling, and which require a suitable loadout to be viable.

The Lachmann Sub and ISO Hemlock are still the top choices, but new firearms have joined them in the highest echelons of armament options. Much remains to be seen as to how the new weaponry added this season will affect the Warzone 2 Season 6 meta. Inspired by YouTuber EyeQew's recommendations, this article presents the top five meta loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Top 5 best meta loadouts to dominate Warzone 2 Season 6

5) Vel46

Vel46 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The VEL 46 excels at close range but struggles at a distance. Its unique strength is its ability to fire swiftly. The following construct decreases recoil while increasing damage range and bullet velocity. This update did not include any buffs or nerfs for this SMG.

Recommended Loadout:

Barrel: Schlager L203 Barrel

Schlager L203 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Ammunition: 4.6mm Hollowpoint

4.6mm Hollowpoint Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The VEL 46 SMG has the best stats in terms of fire speed, ADS speed, and mobility. This loadout improves the VEL 46's close-range lethality and makes it competitive in previously unwinnable mid-range encounters.

4) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762, also known as the AK in Warzone 2, is a powerful and simple-to-use Assault Rifle. It is a top performer in the Assault Rifle category, dealing incredibly high damage over a wide range.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Long-range weaponry is required when chasing victories on Al Mazrah. Considering the vast battlefield, most of your encounters will be at a distance, so it's critical to have a gun that provides great damage at range with low recoil. The build for the Warzone 2 Season 6 Kastov 762 is focused on recoil control and damage range.

3) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Although its range is relatively limited, the ISO 45 is an excellent close-range weapon in Warzone 2 Season 6. As a result, we advocate using it in tandem with a versatile, long-range assault rifle. The ISO 45 is appropriate for an aggressive playstyle in Warzone 2. This is Warzone 2's most powerful SMG, having a high kill potential.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider Stock: DEMO Fade Tac

DEMO Fade Tac Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Ammunition: .45 Auto Hollowpoint

The build for ISO 45 in Warzone 2 Season 6 focuses on damage range and bullet velocity.

2) M4

M4 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M4 is a true Call of Duty classic, and because of its ease of use and effectiveness, it is also the second-best selection for Warzone 2's Battle Royale. It has already established itself in the meta as a beginner-friendly and all-rounder. The AR is one of the strongest guns in the game, and it has swiftly taken over Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

You can't go wrong with the M4 as your go-to AR in Warzone 2. It has a killer TTK, an easy-to-control recoil pattern, and a good damage range.

1) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Despite the numerous changes made to the Lachmann Sub, commonly known as the MP5 in prior games, it remains one of the greatest meta SMGs in Warzone 2. The Lachmann Sub MP5 is a highly effective close-range SMG in the game that can rapidly annihilate your adversaries.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

This build focuses on increasing the gun's sprint speed, ADS speed, and movement speed in Warzone 2 Season 6.

For more such loadouts suggestions, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty page.