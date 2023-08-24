Warzone 2 expert's "broken" class setup for M13C

The M13C Assault Rifle is the most recent weapon to enter the Warzone 2 meta and is offered as a reward for participating in the Shadow Siege event. According to the Call of Duty blog, it is described to be both versatile and hard-hitting. It uses.300 BLK rounds instead of the standard 5.56. The rifle can excel as both a normal primary and Sniper Support weapon in Warzone 2.

It has a higher firing rate and mobility than the M13B AR but falls short in other aspects, such as having a very high recoil. In this article, we look at an M13C build by popular YouTuber tcTekk, packed with M13C attachments that should enhance your rifle to be "broken" in the game.

With this loadout, the gun should be effective in multiplayer due to increased damage, faster reaction time, and reduced recoil.

Best class setup for M13C in Warzone 2

The M13C was added to MW2's vast inventory as part of Shadow Siege in Season 5, which was acquired by fulfilling a task in the event. As an alternative, players can pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to receive an instant blueprint for the Assault Rifle. The exact method for unlocking it after the event is unknown.

We begin with Double Time since it extends our tactical sprint. Depending on the situation, it can help you flee from enemies or flank them. Overkill allows you to carry the Lachmann Sub as a secondary weapon. Fast Hands will boost your weapon switch, reload, and equipment use speeds.

We recommend either Ghost or High Alert as the Ultimate Perk. When UAVs are in the air, Ghost will allow you to stay off the minimap. When an opponent has their eyes on you, High Alert pulses your vision. Both perks are very effective on the battlefield in Warzone 2.

A Semtex is ideal for an aggressive playstyle, whereas the Smoke Grenade balances everything out and provides an escape route.

Best loadout setup for M13C in Warzone 2

M13C loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/tcTekk)

According to Warzone 2 YouTuber tcTekk, this is his recommended “broken” loadout to get maximum performance on the Assault Rifle as a primary weapon:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle improves the rifle’s vertical and horizontal recoil control to keep it accurate at mid-range. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel helps with the aiming idle stability, increases the hip fire stability, and offers recoil stabilization on the rifle. Overall, the underbarrel attachment helps with the gun's accuracy on the battlefield in Warzone 2.

The optic attachment is a personal preference. But here, tcTekk has recommended the Aim OP-V4. It improves the aim down sight speed (ADS), range, and rifle accuracy. The 14" Bruen Echelon attachment improves the damage range, hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and movement speed of the rifle, making it more viable for players to choose it as a primary weapon.

You can dominate Warzone 2 with this "broken" M13C loadout by tcTekk. This loadout, in general, helps decrease the recoil of the weapon and increase its TTK. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such builds.