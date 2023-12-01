What is Vortex in Modern Warfare 3? New game mode explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is going to feature a brand new multiplayer mode called the Vortex. This will be a limited-time mode and it will be directly related to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The upcoming Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 will bring a plethora of content to the table. And while the said mode might arrive a bit late in the season, it surely looks interesting for players to hop in.

If you want to delve deeper into what this mode is, and when it will release, read below.

When does Vortex come to Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

The Vortex multiplayer mode will officially come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with the release of Season 1 Reloaded. However, the exact date of the mid-season update is yet to be announced by Activision. Players can expect the Season 1 Reloaded to commence in the first week of February 2024.

In Call of Duty blog, it is written that the mode will come during the mid-season. It's not quite sure if it will be added into the game immediately or later in the Season 1 Reloaded. However, it can be expected that it will be a part of the big update in MW3.

What is Vortex in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

This fresh inclusion will be a free-for-all mode in the game. However, there is a catch. In this free-for-all, one random player will spawn with the one-shot Ray Gun from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Whoever takes them out will immediately be the owner of the weapon and an 'otherworldly' pistol. The players' primary goal here is to survive and have the Ray Gun in their possession.

Just like the usual free-for-all mode, the one with the most kills will win the match. Having the Ray Gun in your possesion is surely a massive perk itself. Our advice is to go for more 1v1 gunfights instead of engaging multiple players. That would give you the advantage of weilding the Ray Gun and getting a kill instantly. However, it completey depends on a player's skill.

Where will Vortex take place in Modern Warfare 3?

The Vortex mode will be available to play on the three remixed maps:

Satan's Quarry

Sporeyard

Tetanus

It is pretty clear that the usual multiplayer maps will have an overhaul as this mode will bring elements from the Zombies mode to the multiplayer.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates regarding Modern Warfare 3.