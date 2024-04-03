Call of Duty celebrated the return of Rebirth Island with a massive drone show on its real-life location

Call of Duty Warzone's much-awaited map Rebirth Island is officially here with the Season 3 update. To celebrate the launch of the map, Call of Duty hosted a massive drone show in the location that the map takes inspiration from. The drone show from Activision revealed "Rebirthday" in the sky over Alcatraz island in the United States.

Read on to learn more about the grand celebration concerning the real-life Rebirth Island.

Activision hosted a drone show on Alcatraz to celebrate Rebirth Island launch

The map is already live on all platforms with the Season 3 update in Warzone. In a recent drone show, Activision celebrated the return of the Rebirth Island, which they have been calling "Rebirth Day" since the official date reveal for the map's release.

On its official X account, Activision posted the celebration, and the gigantic drone show clearly showcases how big of a comeback this map represents. Here is the clip of how it looked from a distance.

Veteran Warzone fans know that the Rebirth Island map was originally based on a real-life island called Alcatraz in the United States. Even in Black Ops 4, there was a dedicated map called Alcatraz. Later, Activision brought the same map to CoD mobile.

However, with the release of Warzone 2, the FPS behemoth removed Rebirth Island from the battle royale. Since then, fans have been clamoring for its return. Fortunately, Call of Duty added the fan-favorite Resurgence map to the game with the Season 3 update in the new Warzone.

Moreover, with Season 3, Warzone has received a plethora of content that fans can explore. From brand new weapons to new game modes, the Season 3 update clearly has become one of the biggest ones since the integration with Modern Warfare 3.