Warzone Mobile Season 3 weekly events: Schedule, all rewards, and more

Warzone Mobile Season 3 is finally here, bringing players a plethora of content just a few weeks after its release. For the first time in Call of Duty history, a mobile game will receive seasonal updates in sync with Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone on PC and consoles. The season update was launched on April 3, 2024, on all three titles.

The new season has brought four weekly events in Warzone Mobile. The rewards for each event will be usable in MW3 and Warzone, thanks to the shared progression system.

Read on to learn more about the weekly events in the new season.

Warzone Mobile Season 3 weekly events: Rewards and schedule

Four events are coming to Warzone Mobile in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The new Warzone Mobile Season 3 will feature four weekly events starting April 3, 2024. Each event offers a different set of rewards that players can claim for free. The first event, The Recruit, is now live and will run until the next week's update on April 10.

Here are all the Warzone Mobile Season 3 weekly events, per the Activision blog:

Week 1: The Recruit (April 3 - 10)

Total rewards: 6

Reward Highlights:

"Basilisk Annihilation" Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint "Hutch Ghostly" Operator skin

Week 2: The Assassin (April 11 - 17)

Total rewards: 5

Reward Highlights:

"Crossbow Duskfire" Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint "DG-58 LSW Bandit's Breath" Weapon Blueprint

Week 3: To the Metal (April 18 - 24)

Total rewards: 5

Reward Highlights:

"Pickaxe Scale Issue" Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint ATV Loom and Doom" Vehicle skin

Week 4: Cover Me (April 25 - May 1)

Total rewards: 5

Reward Highlights:

"Pickaxe Scale Issue" Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint ATV Loom and Doom" Vehicle skin

The event will continue until the Warzone Mobile Season 3 Reloaded launch in May, allowing players to earn rewards that can be used in both MW3 and Warzone. It is important to note that these rewards are entirely free, so if you are looking to score some free Operator skins in MW3 and Warzone, head to Warzone Mobile and grind some event challenges.

With the abundance of content dropped in MW3 and Warzone Season 3, players can expect even more updates with the midseason update slated for May 1, 2024.

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.

Warzone Mobile Android Optimization update in Season 3: All changes explored || How to unlock "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3 || How to use Specialist Perk in Warzone Rebirth Island || Best MORS loadout in Warzone Season 3