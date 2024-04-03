Warzone Mobile Android Optimization update in Season 3: All changes explored

Following a serious backlash from players on the Android platform, the Call of Duty team has revealed a major Warzone Mobile Android update in Season 3, which promises to fix major issues, gameplay bugs, and annoying problems currently faced by Android users running Warzone Mobile.

This article will mention all the changes coming with the Warzone Mobile Android update in Season 3.

All changes revealed in Warzone Mobile Android update in Season 3

The developers recently addressed many concerning issues among the players on X. Moreover, they mentioned that they are aware of numerous game-breaking problems faced by Android players running Warzone Mobile. After working on them for the past few days, they have rolled out a new Warzone Mobile Android update targeted towards various devices.

The developers have confirmed that more fixes will be deployed once the Season 3 update goes live on April 3, 2024. As of now, the Warzone Mobile Android update introduced the following changes for some of the most highlighted issues.

ANDROID OPTIMIZATION

ISSUE: Some Android devices were misconfigured to use higher default settings than intended.

ISSUE: Graphics took longer to load than expected, resulting in low-fidelity graphics in early matches.

ISSUE: Crashing, graphical corruption, and disconnects were unexpectedly occurring on some Android devices.

Apart from the aforementioned fixes, developers have also tried to improve the game's overall performance on all kinds of mobile devices. For example, the problem of overheating involving unexpected rises in device temperature has been fixed as well.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Moreover, the gameplay difficulty has been adjusted for new players who were finding the experience challenging because of more real players. For them, the matchmaking and other levers have now been adjusted to improve the level of difficulty.

It will be intriguing to see if the latest update will succeed in fixing the various issues for Warzone Mobile Android users or not.

