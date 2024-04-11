How to get Daymares weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Now that the Blaze Up 4/20 event is live in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, Call of Duty players have their eyes set on the Daymares weapon blueprint. The animated camo is the ultimate prize in the event, which offers plenty of rewards that players can unlock for free.

Aside from the rewards, the Blaze Up 4/20 event will also introduce new bundles and skins, including the fan-favorite Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack.

This article delves into the new Daymares weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Daymares weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Daymares weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

You can get their hands on the new Daymares weapon blueprint for free during the Blaze Up 4/20 event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. All you need to do is complete all 11 challenges, and it will automatically be unlocked for you.

Additionally, each of the 11 challenges corresponds to one reward, so you will get plenty of free gifts as you progress through the rewards list. The new Daymares weapon blueprint is for the WSP Swarm and should be accessible in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The blueprint can only be claimed during the event, which runs from April 10, 2024, to April 20, 2024.

All Blaze Up event rewards and challenges in MW3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

Aside from the Daymares Weapon blueprint, you can unlock more rewards in the Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone.

Check out the rewards and challenges list below. Note that you only need to finish one challenge to redeem each reward.

Double XP Token : Get 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo Attachment equipped / Get 50 Hellhound Kills with Shotgun / Open 20 Loot Caches in a single Warzone Resurgence or Rebirth Island match

: Get 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo Attachment equipped / Get 50 Hellhound Kills with Shotgun / Open 20 Loot Caches in a single Warzone Resurgence or Rebirth Island match "Hot Out of the Oven" Weapon Sticker: Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with the Stalker Boots Perk / Get 10 Critical Kills (shoot at enemy weak points) with Snipers, Marksman Rifles, or Battle Rifles / Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory on Warzone’s Rebirth Island

Weapon Sticker: Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with the Stalker Boots Perk / Get 10 Critical Kills (shoot at enemy weak points) with Snipers, Marksman Rifles, or Battle Rifles / Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory on Warzone’s Rebirth Island "Weedson" Killstreak Skin: Get 10 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills / Get 50 Brain Rot Kills with an Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies / Collect 50 gummies in Warzone’s High Trip Resurgence

Killstreak Skin: Get 10 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills / Get 50 Brain Rot Kills with an Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies / Collect 50 gummies in Warzone’s High Trip Resurgence "High as Duck" Weapon Charm: Hit 20 Operators with Tear Gas and have Tac Mask Perk equipped / Complete four Contracts in MWZ or Warzone / Complete Spy Drones Contracts in Warzone

Weapon Charm: Hit 20 Operators with Tear Gas and have Tac Mask Perk equipped / Complete four Contracts in MWZ or Warzone / Complete Spy Drones Contracts in Warzone "Seeing Sound" Weapon Sticker: Use the Stim or Battle Royale Tactical 15 times / Destroy 3 Vehicles in any mode / Land in Rebirth Island’s Gondola while using a parachute during infil or redeploy

Weapon Sticker: Use the Stim or Battle Royale Tactical 15 times / Destroy 3 Vehicles in any mode / Land in Rebirth Island’s Gondola while using a parachute during infil or redeploy "Utterly Inspiring" Emblem: Get four Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life two times / Get 400 Kills with a MWZ Wall Buy weapon / Kill eight players while a powered-up gummy is active

Emblem: Get four Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life two times / Get 400 Kills with a MWZ Wall Buy weapon / Kill eight players while a powered-up gummy is active "Bro, You're Out of this World" Calling Card: Get 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Demolition Vest on / Destroy three Harvester Orbs in MW3 Zombies / Collect the four High Trip Resurgence power-up gummies and activate them all at once

Calling Card: Get 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Demolition Vest on / Destroy three Harvester Orbs in MW3 Zombies / Collect the four High Trip Resurgence power-up gummies and activate them all at once Double Weapon XP Token: Get 20 Operator Kills while in Smoke with the JAK Purifier Attachment equipped / Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with a Speed Cola active in MWZ / Use a Squad Rage Field Upgrade on all your teammates at once in Warzone

Get 20 Operator Kills while in Smoke with the JAK Purifier Attachment equipped / Get 200 kills shortly after reloading with a Speed Cola active in MWZ / Use a Squad Rage Field Upgrade on all your teammates at once in Warzone "Every Second an Hour" Large Decal: Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest on / Get 30 Mercenary Critical Kills in MWZ / Buy four players back using a Buy Station in Warzone’s Resurgence

Large Decal: Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest on / Get 30 Mercenary Critical Kills in MWZ / Buy four players back using a Buy Station in Warzone’s Resurgence Battle Pass Tier Skip: Get 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade / Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active / Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade / Get 250 kills with Stamin-Up active / Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds Double Battle Pass XP Token: Get 40 Operator Kills while Sliding or Crouching with the Dragon’s Breath Attachment equipped / Kill three Abominations in MWZ / Trade two cards at the Buy Station from a Biometric Scanner in a single match

Get 40 Operator Kills while Sliding or Crouching with the Dragon’s Breath Attachment equipped / Kill three Abominations in MWZ / Trade two cards at the Buy Station from a Biometric Scanner in a single match "Daymares" Animated Weapon Blueprint: Complete all 11 challenges

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest Call of Duty news and updates.