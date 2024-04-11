Similar to previous seasons, Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone Season 3 offer PlayStation players a seasonal Combat Pack. From weapon blueprints and operator skins to calling cards and more, this Combat Pack comes loaded with cosmetics to customize the player’s in-game experience. Thanks to Activision, this exclusive bundle is free for PS Plus users.

In this article, we will look into the steps required to access this Combat Pack for free and also look into the content included in the Combat Pack:

How to get the PlayStation Season 3 Combat Pack for free in Warzone and MW3

Players with a PlayStation Plus subscription can acquire the new Season 3 Sapphire Combat Pack on April 10, 2024. It's available exclusively for PS4 and PS5 players, offering a range of new content that includes new weapons, blue pants, and operator skins.

Here are the steps to acquire the Combat Pack for free in Warzone and MW3:

Launch the PlayStation and navigate to the PlayStation Store.

Select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and click on the Add-Ons section.

Locate the bundle and add it to the library.

After locating the bundle and adding it to the library, players must restart the game once to access the Sapphire Combat Pack in both Warzone and MW3.

What’s included in the Sapphire Combat Pack in Warzone and MW3?

The Sapphire Combat Pack comes with seven items, which include two weapon blueprints, a Lockpick operator skin, a calling card, an emblem, a weapon sticker, and a weapon charm.

Here are the things that are included in the Sapphire Combat Pack:

“Starry Nightmare” Lockpick Operator Skin

Lockpick Operator Skin “ Rembrandt Rifle ” Assault Rifle Blueprint

” Assault Rifle Blueprint “ Raphael Rival ” SMG Blueprint

” SMG Blueprint “ Cerulean Enigma ” Weapon Charm

” Weapon Charm “ Cobalt Conspirator ” Calling Card

” Calling Card “ Azure Avenger ” Weapon Sticker

” Weapon Sticker “Anonymous Artist” Emblem

PlayStation players can also take advantage of the double XP they will receive from April 18, 2024, to April 19, 2024.

