How to get Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone

Activision has set a new standard for premium skins in Call of Duty with the introduction of the Gold Cheetah camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. There has been a surge of expensive skins and weapons in the games, including the Beast Glove melee weapon, which requires you to purchase all four skins from the Godzilla x Kong lineup at a total cost of $80.

The company's aggressive monetization strategies show no signs of slowing down, and it even upped its game with this new camo. This article looks into the Gold Cheetah camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone

The new $100 camo in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To acquire the Gold Cheetah camo, you need to make a purchase totaling $100 or more in the Call of Duty store. This purchase doesn't need to be for a single item; you can buy multiple items until you reach $100 in a single checkout.

The store offers a variety of Call of Duty merchandise, including shirts, jackets, figurines, and plushies. This provides you with several options to reach the required spending amount.

Follow the steps below to unlock the camo:

Go to the official Call of Duty shop. Buy items from the store totaling $100 or more. After payment, you should receive a digital code for the Gold Cheetah camo. Go to the Call of Duty website. Log in using your Activision account. Head to the Redeem page section. Copy the code you received and paste it into the space provided. Select "Redeem Code" to claim the camo.

The camo should be accessible to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Note that this promotion is exclusive to the US and will only run from April 10, 2024, to April 24, 2024. Unfortunately, players outside the US will not have access to the camo through this promotion. However, some individuals may sell the codes on platforms like eBay, although expect that it would come with a hefty price tag.

Activision has also specified that the codes for the Gold Cheetah camo will be sent to the email address provided during checkout. Additionally, items purchased as part of this promotional offer cannot be cancelled or returned.

This isn't the first time that Call of Duty has required a purchase to unlock an exclusive skin. In 2023, Activision released the Royalty Tiger camo, which required players to buy the Task Force 141 crossbody bag which costs $60.

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.