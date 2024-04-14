Warzone and MW3 Winter 141 Operator skins leaked

Winter 141 Operator skins for Warzone and MW3 have been reportedly leaked ahead of an official reveal according to an insider. Players are likely to witness the return of iconic Campaign outfits for Captain Price, Ghost, and Farah in an upcoming mid-season update for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. This news will excite all the fans who wanted Winter 141 skins for multiplayer and battle royale matches.

This article will dive a little deeper into the details related to Winter 141 Operator skins reportedly coming to Warzone and MW3.

Note: Players are advised to take any early leak, rumor, or claim with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Winter 141 Operator skins from Modern Warfare 3 Campaign are coming to Warzone and MW3 with Season 3 Reloaded

Going by the recent claim and intel shared by @ModenasHD on X, Warzone and MW3 will receive Winter 141 Operator skins for Captain Price, Farah Karim, and Simon "Ghost" Riley with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

The leaker has claimed that the Winter 141 Campaign outfits from Modern Warfare 3 are ready and set, and will be available for Operators in multiplayer and battle royale matches of MW3 and Warzone. Fans can expect their release with Season 3 Reloaded's arrival in the next few weeks.

Winter 141 Operator skins for Ghost, Farah, and Price in MW3 (Image via Activision)

For those who are not fully aware of the leaked operator outfits, the Winter 141 skins were featured in the 11th Campaign mission of Modern Warfare 3, called "Frozen Tundra". Here, players took control of Price's character while fighting waves of enemies alongside Ghost and Farah.

It will be interesting to see when the developers will unveil the leaked Winter 141 Operator outfits for the Season 3 Reloaded update. In the meantime, players can only wait for an official announcement from the Call of Duty team.

