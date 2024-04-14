How to unlock Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone and MW3

The Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone and MW3 will be a brand-new event exclusive reward coming across both multiplayer titles offered by Call of Duty. This new cosmetic will be animated, and its new design has created quite a hype amidst the Call of Duty community.

The Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone and MW3 will be part of the latest Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event. This article will explore how you can get your hands on one of the most hyped animated skins, and all related details regarding the Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe event.

How to get Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone and MW3

You can get your hands on the Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone and MW3 by completing the Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe XP Event. Similar to events, such as the Dune Trial of Power, players have to grind through an assorted list of challenges to get their hands on the Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone and MW3.

Official sources have not yet disclosed the details of the offered challenges. However, preliminary information at hand indicates earning XP by playing these events will yield players a plethora of rewards. The final reward for completing all XP-related challenges, and surpassing all the free reward tiers, will be the Binary Morality animated camo.

You will be eligible for an additional XP boost while playing this event if you can get your hands on the Bacillus skin from the Tracer Pack: Horsemen: Vi.Rus Ultra Skin. Furthermore, you can stack XP boosts by playing with party members who are featuring skins from the same Tracer Pack bundle in Warzone and MW3.

There is no official date regarding the release of the Vi.Rus Mainframe XP event, or the Binary Morality in Warzone and MW3. However, we speculate the event's release on April 24, 2024, as per information sourced from leaks and data mined information.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 has been packed with phenomenal content, and as per the latest circulation of social media posts, it has been evident that players have had a grand time playing the game. With a range of new events making their way into the game since Season 3's debut, players have had access to new LTMs, weapons, a wave of new cosmetics, and many other such additions.

