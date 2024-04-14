Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error has been a constant problem for every player. This issue causes major hindrances to gamers as the texture for Warzone's Urzikstan fails to load, and players are left with warped-in, untextured surfaces covering their entire screen.

Recent posts from popular streamers such as IceManIsaac, Bluex, and others, have shone light on how widespread this problem is. This article will explore all the potential fixes that players can use to bypass this error. For a detailed brief, read below.

NOTE: The fixes mentioned in this article may not prove effective for everyone. However, it is worth a shot until the developers release an official patch.

Possible fixes for Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error

Here are some credible solutions and fixes you can try to bypass the Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error on your designated PC or console:

1) Change texture settings

Texture settings in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Numerous players, including popular COD streamer Bluex, have stated that changing the Texture settings in Warzone has helped them overcome the Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error.

Try turning your texture settings to high and keep the Depth of Field setting turned off. Furthermore, you can try putting the Tessellation setting on "Near" to help combat this problem.

2) Reduce VRAM

Another possible fix for the Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error is to tune your VRAM down to 60. There is a potential risk of losing framerates in the first few waves of implementing this change. However, after a few matches, your system will be well-adjusted and your game client should no longer be affected by this error code.

3) Restart the game

While it doesn't serve as a permanent fix, until official hotfixes are issued from Activision and Sledgehammer games, you can try restarting Warzone after a few matches to never encounter this error. Numerous reports from players have indicated that this method is indeed quite foolproof and can successfully bypass this issue.

Potential causes for the Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error

While there is no official post stating the definite cause for the Warzone Urzikstan map texture not loading error, netizens across the world speculate that it is associated with the upscaling method that is used in the game.

Players believe that the root of this issue can be traced to DLSS and FX CAS, which are used as upscaling mediums in the game.

However, these statements remain mere speculation until official notice from Activision and Sledgehammer Games. We believe that the official authorities will take due notice and issue a hotfix to patch this issue in the upcoming weeks.

