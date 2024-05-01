MW3 Season 4 will reportedly feature CoD 2024 pre-order details, logos, and more

CoD 2024 pre-order details are expected to surface within MW3 Season 4, according to new speculation from a trusted insider on X, @CODWarfareForum. This rumor comes after the recently teased logo for Treyarch's previously rumored Black Ops Gulf War. It seems like fans are in for a treat regarding the next Call of Duty premium in Modern Warfare 3's fourth seasonal update.

This article will try to dive a little deeper into the rumor for MW3 Season 4 featuring CoD 2024 pre-order information alongside many other details.

NOTE: Players are advised to take early rumors, speculations, and leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation by the developers.

CoD 2024 pre-order details expected to appear in MW3 Season 4 update

Reliable scooper @CODWarfareForum on social media platform X recently shared a post after Activision dropped the first look of CoD 2024 in the form of a logo with the Xbox Showcase event date announcement.

The insider claimed that he was correct in predicting that Call of Duty 2024 will be announced during MW3 Season 4's release window. Moreover, the scooper wrote that CoD 2024 pre-order stuff, game logos, and also the cover art for Treyarch's next game will reportedly be unveiled when MW3 Season 4 arrives.

In simple words, dataminers will be able to extract a lot of intel for CoD 2024 pre-orders alongside other media for the game. It has become a norm these days thanks to the unified engine on which recent Call of Duty titles have been developed.

CoD 2024 is rumored to launch later this year in October. (Image via Activision)

Due to the same engine, leakers have been able to find game files related to existing installments and even those that are yet to be officially revealed such as this year's premium title.

Meanwhile, the mystery over CoD 2024 title has made the fans curious after the recent logo reveal. Some think it will be called Black Ops V, while others believe that its name could be Black Ops Gulf War.

Based on leaked reports, the new Call of Duty game is expected to release in late October 2024. However, players should take all the rumors and leaks with a grain of salt as of now. An official announcement is set for June 9 during the Xbox Showcase event.