Xbox Games Showcase 2024 announced, teases major game reveals

With Summer Games Fest on the horizon, we have officially received the green light for Xbox Games Showcase 2024. The live stream is set for June 9, 2024, at 10 AM PT. As expected, fans of the green team can expect to look forward to upcoming games set to be released later this year as well as World Premiers, offering a look at brand-new unannounced titles.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 date and time

Here is the full date and time list for gamers across the globe to keep track of.

Pacific Time (PT): June 9, 2024, at 10 AM

June 9, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT): June 9, 2024, at 11 AM

June 9, 2024, at 11 AM Central Time (CT): June 9, 2024, at 12 PM

June 9, 2024, at 12 PM Eastern Time (ET): June 9, 2024, at 1 PM

June 9, 2024, at 1 PM British Summer Time (BST): June 9, 2024, at 6 PM

June 9, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Time (CET): June 9, 2024, at 7 PM

June 9, 2024, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 9, 2024, at 8 PM

June 9, 2024, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 9, 2024, at 10.30 PM

June 9, 2024, at 10.30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 10, 2024, at 1 AM

June 10, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 10, 2024, at 2 AM

June 10, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 10, 2024, at 3 AM

June 10, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): June 10, 2024, at 5 AM

Fans can tune into the live stream when it airs on the official Xbox accounts across YouTube, Twitch, and other social media platforms such as Facebook.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 countdown

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 expected games

There is not much info on this side of things. The official press release states that fans can expect games from in-house studios under Microsoft. This includes Bethesda, Activision, and more. On that line of thought, the feature image for this announcement also mentions that a Direct showcase of a [REDACTED] game will air after the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

Fans believe this is a brand new Call of Duty game; to be more specific, Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War, the next entry in the iconic military FPS series, which was also recently leaked. Besides these, we have a good idea of what to expect:

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle

The beloved treasure hunter returns in an all-new adventure developed by MachineGames of Wolfenstein fame. This upcoming FPS is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, offering an authentic experience for longtime fans as they try to thwart a sinister plot concerning the powerful and ancient Great Circle.

Project Contraband

This upcoming game from Avalanche Studios is still shrouded in mystery. Perhaps Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is when we will finally see debut gameplay for what Microsoft describes as a "co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan."

ARK 2

Following the success of ARK Survival Evolved, this is a bigger sequel that aims to impress in every sense of the word. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it is also an Xbox console-exclusive title that should offer players a glimpse into the next generation of open-world survival crafting.