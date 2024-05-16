Call of Duty confirms Kar98K for MW3 and Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty just confirmed that the Kar98K will be coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 4. A user posted on X asking Call of Duty to bring back the classic Sniper Rifle and to this tweet, the official COD account simply replied "K". The news didn't come out of the blue as previous leaks had suggested that more classic weapons such as the SPAS-12 would be returning.

Kar98K will be available in MW3 and Warzone Season 4 as a free Battle Pass weapon

The Kar98K for MW3 and Warzone in Season 4 has just been confirmed by Call of Duty. The Sniper Rifle will be a part of the Season 4 Battle Pass and will be a free unlock therein. However, the exact Battle Pass sector at which the weapon will be available is currently unknown.

For those wondering if the Sniper Rifle will be the Vanguard variant or the Modern Warfare 2019 variant, it has been reported to be the latter. Although Call of Duty is yet to confirm this particular detail, considering it is for Modern Warfare 3, which is a part of the MW series, it is highly likely that fans will get the MW 2019 variant of the Sniper Rifle.

The game's community has long been asking Call of Duty to bring back the Sniper Rifle Kar98K and Sledgehammer Games has made sure that their requests don't go unanswered.

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 will officially go live on May 29, 2024, at 9 am PT, and with it, players will be able to finally use the iconic Sniper Rifle that they have been asking for ever since Modern Warfare 3 dropped.

