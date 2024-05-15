MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges are now live. For players who have been following the weekly challenges, the format remains the same. There are seven challenges for each game mode i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale.

Each of these tasks brings XP rewards and completing any of five out of the seven MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges in any of the modes will reward players with an Aftermarket Conversion Kit.

That said, we'll take a closer look at the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges, what needs to be done, and the rewards you can earn by completing them.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Multiplayer

MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 7 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 7 challenges are quite easy this time around and mostly require the use of Assault Rifles or SMGs to complete them.

Here are all the challenges and their rewards:

Get 30 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode - 2500 XP

Get eight Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Assault Rifles - 5000 XP

Get 20 Mounted Operator Kills with a Recommended LMG using five Attachments - 7500 XP

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Clean Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles - 10000 XP

Get 10 Operator Kills at Low Health with a Recommended SMG - 5000 XP

Perform three Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators - 5000 XP

Get five Operator Double Kills with the BP-50 SMG Conversion Equipped to the BP-50 - 7500 XP

MW3 Zombies

MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 7 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

Similar to Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies are quite straightforward as well. However, it might require a few infiltrations and exfiltrations from the Zombies map before you can complete them. The following are all the challenges of this week:

Get 10 Zombies Kills without Taking Damage 20 Times with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Deadshot Daquiri is Active - 5000 XP

Get five Disciple Kills with a Recommended LMG - 7500 XP

Get 100 Melee Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle - 10000 XP

Get 100 Kills in a Single Deployment 5 Times with a Recommended SMG - 5000 XP

Complete 25 Contracts - 5000 XP

Get 300 Zombie Kills with the BP-50 - 7500 XP

Warzone

Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges aren't difficult by any means. This time around, most challenges require dropping into Urzikstan and getting kills in certain parts of the map. Here's what this week entails:

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) - 5000 XP

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) - 5000 XP

Place in The Top 10, three Times - 10000 XP

Open 30 Loot Caches - 2500 XP

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms) - 7500 XP

In Urzikstan, Get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) - 7500 XP

Revive a Teammate five Time(s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges is the JAK Patriot Aftermarket Kit for the M16 Assault Rifle. As stated earlier, to earn this Kit, you must complete any five out of the seven MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges in any of the modes.

JAK Patriot Aftermarket Kit converts the burst-fire M16 into a full-automatic Assault Rifle. But that's not all. It also lowers the recoil of the weapon, making it easier to hit your targets. Furthermore, the kit helps with aim stability, which makes the rifle accurate even at longer ranges.

That covers all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 7 challenges.

