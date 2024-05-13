Killer Bone Collector Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Killer Bone Collector Party Pack is now available in MW3 and Warzone. It is part of the Killer Party Pack that grants players double XP for profile level, weapon level, and Battle Pass, for teaming up with others that also have equipped a Killer skin. This is the third bundle of the Killer packs and brings a unique Operator skin for Raptor, which is the main highlight of the bundle.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Killer Bone Collector Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone along with its price, all the items it comes with, and whether it's worth your money.

The Killer Bone Collector Party Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

The Killer Bone Collector Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs 1800 CP or COD Points, which is roughly around $17 in real-world currency. If you have the required balance in your account, you can head over to the in-game store in any of the games - MW3 or Warzone, and buy the bundle from the 'Featured' section.

However, if not, you will need to purchase the required amount from your platform's respective storefronts or directly in the game. COD Points are available in preset packs and they are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 1800 CP and if you have zero balance in your account, you will need to buy the 200, 500, and 1000 (+100 bonus) packs combined for 1800 COD points, costing you $17. However, it is recommended to just buy the $19.99 bundle and get the 2400 CP altogether, the rest of which can go towards your next bundle purchase and makes buying COD Points a much simpler process.

What's included in the Killer Bone Collector Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Killer Bone Collector Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone includes a total of six items, which includes Blueprints for the SVA 545, KATT-AMR, and more cosmetic items.

Here's what is included:

" Nomad " Operator skin for Raptor (Finishing move: Stick N' Move)

" Operator skin for Raptor (Finishing move: Stick N' Move) " Marrow " SVA 545 Assault Rifle Blueprint

" SVA 545 Assault Rifle Blueprint " Condyle " KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle Blueprint

" KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle Blueprint " You're coming with me " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Lepidopterist " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Bad Mojo" Weapon Charm

Considering that there are six unique items that can be unlocked by purchasing the bundle for 1800 COD Points, you might be wondering whether it is worth the price. Hence, to ensure that you can make the right decision, we hope to clear all your doubts about the pack in the section below.

Is the Killer Bone Collector Party Pack worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

There is no simple answer to whether the Killer Bone Collector Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone is worth buying. As a standalone bundle, it doesn't deliver much. At the price of 1800 COD Points, players don't get any weapon Blueprints that come with Tracer Effects. Furthermore, when comparing the price in real-world currency, which is $17, one can spend just $3 more and get 2400 CP to buy a premium in-game bundle that often comes with loads of effects.

That said, however, this is a part of the Killer Party Pack and hence, if you team up with other players who also own a bundle from the Killer Party Packs, you will earn bonus XP for simply teaming up and playing the game. If your friends with whom you regularly play own a skin from the Killer Party Packs, the Killer Bone Collector Party Pack might just be worth your money.

