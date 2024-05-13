Call of Duty 2027 to be reportedly an Advanced Warfare title

According to a report by @zvis_ceral on X, Call of Duty 2027 entry is going to be an Advanced Warfare game. The report suggests that the game is currently being worked on by Sledgehammer Games, the developers of Call of Duty titles such as the original Advanced Warfare, World War 2, Vanguard, and most recently Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

And it goes without saying that just like 2014's title, COD 2027 is also going to be based on futuristic warfare.

NOTE: This article is solely based on speculations and third-party reports. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

Call of Duty 2027 could be an Advanced Warfare game, suggests report

As mentioned earlier, a report by @zvis_ceral suggests that Call of Duty 2027 is going to be an Advanced Warfare title. The game is currently codenamed "Project Anvil". However, the report doesn't discuss whether it will be a direct sequel to the 2014 title or a rebooted standalone title that is based on the AW universe.

Back when AW launched, many applauded the campaign and wanted a sequel to the storyline. However, the multiplayer didn't gain much traction as the players disliked the introduction of jetpacks into the series.

Furthermore, many complained about Advanced Warfare's randomized loot drop system, which was deemed unethical as it locked many game-winning items such as weapon loadouts behind a paywall and chance.

That said, since official details are scarce, it isn't known if Call of Duty 2027 will be bringing back the jetpacks into the series, that were last seen with Infinity Ward's Infinite Warfare back in 2016.

Apart from that, the report also discusses other upcoming Call of Duty games. It states that COD 2026 will be based on Ghosts and is reportedly codenamed "Project Devilwood". Reportedly, Infinity Ward is working on it, and will be based on events that took place before Modern Warfare 2019 focusing on the Ghost Team.

