How to get Saddle Up bundle for free in MW3 and Warzone via Prime Gaming

Players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone can occasionally access and receive free content from the Prime Gaming platform, such as the Saddle Up bundle. This latest addition features a classic cowboy-themed Operator Skin for the Jabber Operator, accompanied by a fully customized weapon blueprint for the DG-56 assault rifle.

This article provides a comprehensive guide detailing the requirements to receive the Saddle Up bundle as a reward, along with step-by-step procedures for acquiring it in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to claim the Saddle Up bundle for free in Warzone and MW3 via Prime Gaming?

Expand Tweet

The Saddle Up bundle is a free offering, but it requires an Amazon Prime Gaming membership, which, in turn, necessitates an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If you have Amazon Prime, follow these steps to claim the Saddle Up bundle:

Visit the official Prime Gaming website (https://gaming.amazon.com).

Log in with your credentials.

Scroll down to the In-Game content section, locate the Saddle Up bundle, and click on it.

section, locate the Saddle Up bundle, and click on it. Now, you will be redirected to a new page.

Scroll down and locate the Linked game account section.

section. Here, click on Link account, which will allow you to link your Activision Blizzard account with your Prime Gaming account.

which will allow you to link your Activision Blizzard account with your Prime Gaming account. Once linked, click Get in-game content to claim the entire bundle.

to claim the entire bundle. After completing all these procedures, restart your game, and the bundle should appear in your in-game inventory.

If the bundle doesn't appear immediately, exercise patience. Restart your game after some time for the bundle to be available in your inventory.

What's included in the Saddle Up bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Items included in the bundle (Image via Prime Gaming)

This bundle has five items: one Operator skin, one weapon blueprint, a calling card, a sticker, and a loading screen.

Here is the complete breakdown of all the included items:

Ranger Watcher Jabber Operator Skin

Jabber Operator Skin Ol' Lethal DG-56 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

DG-56 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Pistols At Dusk Calling Card

Calling Card You Fast? Sticker

Sticker Cowboy Life Loading Screen

Once you acquire the bundle, all these items will be available and accessible on both titles.

This is a solid free offering, and you should certainly claim it if you have an active Amazon Prime account. If you're wondering how to acquire it without a Prime Gaming membership, unfortunately, it's impossible. However, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial, claim the reward, and then cancel the trial.

Check out other Modern Warfare 3 and WZ bundle-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Cryptids: Mothman bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone || Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 || Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone