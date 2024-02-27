Warzone Packet Burst issue: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Packet Burst is a common problem in Warzone that occurs due to a faulty network connection between the user and the game's server. When the error occurs, the game lags, and there's a delay in input. In some cases, the lag is so severe that actions take a long time to execute. For instance, if you shoot at a target, your gun might not fire instantly, and by the time the bullet pops out, your target probably changes positions.

This issue results in a subpar experience. Fortunately, a few fixes on your end can resolve it. However, note that these solutions will only work if the issue is from the user's terminal, not the game's server. If it is the latter, you must wait until the Call of Duty developers resolve the problem.

In this brief guide, we'll look at the three most common fixes that can resolve the Packet Burst error in Warzone.

How to fix the Packet Burst issue in Warzone

Before proceeding with the Packet Burst fixes in Warzone, please ensure that the Call of Duty servers are up and working properly. With that out of the way, here are the fixes that should resolve your problem:

Restart your router

The first thing to do is restart your router. Doing so is a great way to get rid of many internet-related issues. The router has a cache, and plugging it out from a power source completely clears it. After doing so, one can expect a better internet connection and speeds, especially if they were facing problems in the first place.

Flush DNS Cache

Guide to clearing DNS cache on Windows 10/11 PCs (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is for the Windows users only. Clearing your DNS Cache can do wonders in some cases. To flush your DNS, follow these steps:

From your Desktop, press Win+R. This will bring up the Run box.

Type "cmd" (without quotes) in the Run box and click 'Ok.'

Now type "ipconfig /flushdns" (without quotes) and hit Enter.

If the flushing is successful, the screen will read, "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache." Now restart your router, and you are good to go. Launch the game and try playing a match or two to see if the problem reappears. If it does, follow the final Packet Burst fix below.

Turn off 'On-Demand Texture Streaming'

Turning off 'On-Demand Texture Streaming' in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The final fix you should try implementing is turning off the On-Demand Texture Streaming feature in your Graphics settings. Here's how to do it:

Head over to the Settings menu in-game.

Go to 'Graphics'.

Head over to the 'Quality' Tab.

Under 'Details & Textures,' find On-Demand Texture Streaming and turn it off.

As the name would suggest, the feature downloads textures in the background as you are playing. This can sometimes negatively affect your connection, especially if you have a lower bandwidth. Turning this feature off will prevent the game from downloading any files in the background and, thus, allow for a seamless gameplay experience and potentially prevent Packet Burst errors from popping up.

That covers our possible fixes for the Packet Burst error in the battle royale title. If the problem still persists, contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

