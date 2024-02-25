Modern Warfare 3 "Dev Error 12744": Possible fixes, reasons, and more

"Dev Error 12744" in Modern Warfare 3 is a technical issue that occurs across both Multiplayer and Zombies modes in the game, usually showing up when a player tries to join a playlist. Instead of loading into that particular playlist, they receive the abovementioned dev error code, following which they are booted back into the Call of Duty HQ screen.

Furthermore, it is also reported that the error tends to show up when users try to play the game in the split screen mode. Fortunately, this error can be easily fixed.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the three most popular fixes that are known to resolve the Dev Error 12744 in Modern Warfare 3.

How to possibly fix the Dev Error 12744 in Modern Warfare 3

The following are some possible fixes for the Dev Error 12744 in Modern Warfare 3:

Verifying the integrity of game files

Considering you have already tried restarting the game, the next step is to ensure that your game files are in the correct order. Sometimes, due to a bad update, the game files might be corrupted. Hence, check your files first to ensure they are in the proper state.

Thankfully, both Steam and Battle.net conveniently allow this. Here's how to do so:

Steam

Navigate to your Steam Library.

Right-click on Call of Duty and select Properties.

Go to Local Files and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Battle.net

Select the game.

Click on the cogwheel next to the Play button.

Select Scan and Repair.

Click on 'Begin Scan.'

Once you have begun the process, your client will scan the game files, and if a file is corrupted, it will automatically reacquire it.

Flush DNS cache

Guide to clearing DNS cache on Windows PCs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before flushing your DNS cache, check the Call of Duty server status. Follow this step only if you are online and you are facing the error. Otherwise, you can skip this completely. Here's how to flush your DNS cache correctly:

First, close the game and Steam/Battle.net.

Next, press Win+R and type "cmd" in the Run box.

Now type in "ipconfig /flushdns" (without quotes) and press Enter.

If the process is successful, the Command Prompt will read, "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache." All that remains for you to do now is to restart your router. Once that is done, start the game, and you should be able to play it without issues.

Do not log in as a Guest

This fix is only for PlayStation users. If you are logging into your system with a Guest account, it isn't uncommon to see this error. Hence, it is recommended to only use your primary PlayStation account to log into the console. Once you have logged in, you should be able to play the game.

Most users who are willing to play Modern Warfare 3 in Split Screen mode tend to log in with a Guest account. However, this is where the error tends to occur, and logging in with your main account should possibly resolve Dev Error 12744.

That covers everything that there is to know about possibly fixing Dev Error 12744 in MW3. If the issue persists despite implementing the above fixes, contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

