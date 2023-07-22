The crossplay feature in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows players on consoles and PC to play together. Although playing in such mixed lobbies has its pros, it isn't without any flaws. For instance, it is often found that most cheaters in the game are PC users. The PC environment is much less restrictive and allows users to run third-party software, which can be cheating software as well.

Consoles have a much more restricted operating system that limits users' ability to run third-party files. Similarly, PC users have precise aiming capabilities thanks to the keyboard and mouse. Meanwhile, console users rely on their controllers to aim accurately.

In some cases, this might ruin the experience for players on consoles, especially the casual crowd who want a fun and relaxed gaming session. Fortunately, this crossplay feature can be turned off.

How to turn off crossplay in Warzone 2

Turning off crossplay in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As already established, crossplay in Warzone 2 has its pros and cons. However, if you frequently find hackers or are tired of playing against the mouse and keyboard users, you can quickly turn this feature off.

Although the goal is the same, the way to go about blocking PC players differs for both PlayStation and Xbox gamers. PlayStation users can turn the feature off directly from the game. In contrast, Xbox players must shut it down on a system level. This will also prevent other games in the console from using the Crossplay feature.

The section below will look closer at how console players can turn off crossplay so that they only queue with gamers from their respective platforms.

For PlayStation gamers

Turning off crossplay on PlayStation consoles (Image via Activision)

If you are using a PS4 or a PS5, you can block players from other systems quite quickly and can be done within Warzone 2. Here's how you can do so:

Launch the game.

Navigate to the 'Options' menu and find 'Settings.'

Find the 'Account and Network.'

Select 'Crossplay' and turn it off.

For Xbox gamers

Turning off crossplay on Xbox consoles (Image via Microsoft)

This method will work for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One users. However, please note that if you are going to play any other game that uses the feature, you'll have to turn it back manually. Here's how you can turn off crossplay on the Xbox systems:

Press the Xbox Guide button on your controller to bring up the console's 'Menu.'

Go to the right and select the 'Profile & System' tab.

Here, select 'Settings.'

Navigate to the 'Account' section.

Select 'Privacy & Online safety.'

Enter the pin (if you have one setup).

Next, select 'Xbox Privacy.'

Scroll down and find 'View details & customize.'

Head over to 'Communication & multiplayer.'

Find the drop-down menu under "You can join cross-network play" and select 'Block.'

That covers the procedure for blocking PC players in Warzone 2. It is straightforward and can be done within minutes. However, it is worth noting here that disabling crossplay might impact matchmaking times.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.