New Black Ops 6 Easter egg in Warzone reveals Russel Adler as "the traitor"

Call of Duty has taken the Black Ops 6 teasers to Warzone, giving players plenty of Easter eggs to discover. One of the hidden surprises you can find in the game is a cutscene in the D2 bunker, where Russel Adler is revealed to be the traitor in the CIA. Previous teasers have hinted at a mole within the CIA, which now could be one of the main plots in the upcoming BO6 campaign.

This article will look into the discovered Easter egg and its possible implications on the campaign storyline.

Warzone cutscene reveals Russel Adler is the CIA mole in Black Ops 6

As the Black Ops 6 teasers started to appear in Warzone, u/gmodgamer13 made a post on Reddit about an important cutscene they found in the D2 bunkers. When reading the book on the desk just above a supply box, a cutscene ensues that says the following phrases:

"Daily briefing director Daniel Livingstone. Orders from Livingstone. Bring in the traitor Adler."

The last phrase may just have confirmed that Russel Adler, the deuteragonist to antagonist CIA agent in the Black Ops Cold War, is the mole repeatedly mentioned in the BO6 teasers.

It was first hinted during the reveal of the game's cover art in late May, where the phrase "mole deep within the CIA" can be seen on the redacted face of the character. The BO6 website also mentioned Russel Adler.

A recent Warzone cutscene also showed Frank Woods in a wheelchair, where he reveals that new intel has been discovered about the mole they have been hunting. Moreover, a player also found a Russel Adler poster in Warzone that says he is the "enemy of the state."

With this information, the plot thickens for the BO6 campaign storyline, and the events in the previous Black Ops titles are confirmed to be relevant to the BO6 plot.

