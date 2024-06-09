Is Blackout returning in CoD Black Ops 6? Possibilities explored

A mysterious email from Treyarch for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 has sparked new waves of speculations over the possible return of Blackout. These notification emails were sent to users across the globe with [REDACTED] details that will be revealed during Sunday's Black Ops 6 Direct.

According to an insider's prediction based on these emails, the battle royale mode from Black Ops 4 might be reintroduced with Black Ops 6 during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

This article will dive into the possibilities of whether the Blackout mode will make a return this year.

NOTE: Players are advised to take early rumors and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Blackout mode might not return with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6

A trusted insider and popular CoD account on X, @TheMW2Ghost, recently dropped a post while trying to decipher the mystery behind the hidden details in an email sent by Call of Duty.

Trending

Firstly, here's the message this email contained:

"Get ready for a signature Black Ops experience, complete with a cinematic [REDACTED], a best-in class [REDACTED] and the epic return of [REDACTED]"

Expand Tweet

According to the scooper, the heavy focus on "epic return" may indicate a possible comeback of Blackout mode. It was a battle royale experience added to 2018's Black Ops 4 from Treyarch. Instead of a traditional Campaign, Blackout was introduced as an alternative alongside the iconic Multiplayer and Zombies modes.

While considering the possibility of Blackout's resurrection with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, it looks highly unlikely. The simple reason is that Blackout mode has not been extremely popular the last few years.

Plus, having it back won't necessarily attract more players, given the fact they already have a battle royale game in Warzone. Having two titles with a similar format might lead to complications.

Even during its initial release, Blackout couldn't sustain a higher player count as soon as the original Warzone launched, back in 2020. The post-Warzone era saw Blackout instantly fade as it mostly failed to offer a more compelling battle royale FPS experience than Warzone.

A still from the Blackout mode in Black Ops 4 (Image via Activision)

In simple words, bringing Blackout back might not be a wise decision from Call of Duty's team, given the history of this experimental mode. However, this is just pure speculation for now, since nothing has been confirmed yet. Players will have to wait for Sunday's Xbox Showcase to find out whether Blackout is returning or not.