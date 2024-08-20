Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay just got revealed at Gamescom 2024 event during the Opening Night Live from Cologne. Raven Software presented the first extended look from the Black Ops 6 Campaign with compelling gameplay footage showcasing returning as well as some new characters carrying out an important mission in Washington D.C.

This article will discuss the key details regarding the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay revealed at Gamescom.

Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay details revealed with mission set in Washington D.C

The gameplay from Black Ops 6 Campaign featured the mission called 'Most Wanted', which showcased the retrieval and rescue of notorious operative Russell Adler from a CIA-backed Black Site hidden below the Capitol Station in Washington D.C.

The mission showcased the upcoming new character of Troy Marshall, Frank Woods' protege, helped by two other fresh faces named Sevati Dumas and Felix Neumann.

As described by Marshall himself, per the official blog description, here's what the mission of 'Most Wanted' mostly focuses on:

"You’re to show up to a political fundraiser, obtain retinal identification from a senator who has the clearance to enter the Black Site, and grab Adler from the Black Site before anyone knows what’s happening."

A still from the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay footage during Gamescom (Image via Activision)

In the Black Ops 6 Campaign gameplay footage, developers again emphasized the style of approaching a mission. However, Raven Software didn't reveal too much to save the surprise for the release itself. The gameplay clip showcased Russell Adler getting on a bike alongside Troy Marshall and riding out of the Capitol Station, after getting rescued. The clip then cut to more action-packed footage from the Black Ops 6 Campaign.

Black Ops 6 Campaign cutscenes leaked early

Unfortunately, all the cutscenes from the Black Ops 6 Campaign were recently leaked online before an official reveal. It was reportedly a result of an early dev build becoming accessible to PS4 users.

All Black Ops 6 Campaign cutscenes got leaked (Image via Activision)

Suffice to say, players should refrain from watching any leaked cutscenes related to Black Ops 6 Campaign missions if those are still available on social media.

For more news and updates on the Black Ops 6 Campaign, keep following Sportskeeda.

