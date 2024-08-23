Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay leaked

Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay has reportedly been leaked on the social media platform Reddit, ahead of an official reveal at CoD Next. The leaked Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay video, which is almost eight minutes long, shows tons of details, including an unknown map and Omnimovement features.

This article will mention all crucial details regarding the leaked Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay leak shows Omnimovement in action and an unknown Multiplayer map

A random YouTube video link that reportedly contains leaked gameplay footage of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer mode Team Deathmatch was shared on u/GamingLeaksAndRumors community page on Reddit. This page is reportedly considered a reliable source for all the near-accurate leaks and rumors on video games.

Speaking of the leaked Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay, it shows an extended gunplay consisting of various aspects like Omnimovement. The Operator can be seen performing various actions while scoring the kills in the match. Moreover, two weapons can be seen as well, namely the AK-74 assault rifle and a GS45 handgun.

The leaked gameplay of Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch also appears to be from an unknown and unseen Multiplayer map which is yet to be revealed by the developer.

Black Ops 6 Team Deathmatch gameplay has been leaked again after early dev became accessible to several players. (Image via Activision)

Going by the footage, the map appears to be surrounded by water and contains various objects like cannons and even helicopters. Seems like this Multiplayer map is based on an island, but nothing can be confirmed just yet.

While it's not certain at the moment, one can assume that the latest leak is based on the previously leaked early dev build of Black Ops 6 through jailbroken PS4 consoles.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer gameplay reveal happening soon

The official gameplay reveal of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will take place in the upcoming CoD Next 2024 event on August 28, 2024.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer gameplay reveal will take place in CoD Next. (Image via Activision)

The event will see many popular content creators trying out different Multiplayer modes like Search and Destroy, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Team Deathmatch among others under the new game ahead of its global launch on October 25, 2024.

