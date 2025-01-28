All new GobbleGums and their abilities in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Zombies introduces three new GobbleGums, alongside several other fresh additions. The update's highlight is the new map, The Tomb, an excavation site with intricate design and ominous elements that perfectly complement the zombie experience. Before customizing your Gobblegum loadout pack, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the abilities of the newly introduced Gobblegums.

This article provides a detailed overview of these new GobbleGums and their unique abilities in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

What are the three new GobbleGums introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 2?

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, GobbleGums are classified into five categories: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Ultra, and Whimsical. With the Season 2 update, three new GobbleGums have been introduced, falling under the Rare, Legendary, and Whimsical categories.

Three new GobbleGums have been added to BO6 Zombies with Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Here are the new GobbleGums

Dead Drop (Epic): Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased. Lasts five minutes.

Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased. Lasts five minutes. Modified Chaos (Legendary): Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes.

Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes. Quacknarok (Whimsical): Zombies move around in rubber ducky inner tubes. Lasts three minutes.

Dead Drop (Epic)

The Dead Drop GobbleGum, when chewed, grants a special bonus for five minutes. During this period, Salvage and Equipment drops from eliminated zombies are significantly increased.

This GobbleGum is particularly helpful in the early stages of the game, as Salvage is a vital in-game currency. It is used to upgrade weapon rarity, purchase items from the Crafting Table, and acquire Ammo Mods. With Dead Drop, you can accelerate your weapon upgrades and ensure you’re equipped with essential support and lethal items early in the game.

Modified Chaos (Legendary)

The Modified Chaos GobbleGum enhances the performance of your Ammo Mod. However, you must first equip an Ammo Mod to your weapon from the Arsenal Machine before activating it.

The available Ammo Mods include Dead Wire, Napalm Burst, Cryo Freeze, Brain Rot, and Shadow Rift. Once activated, this GobbleGum significantly reduces the cooldown period of the Ammo Mod, allowing its effects to trigger more frequently.

Unlike the standard Ammo Mod cooldown after each activation, this GobbleGum reduces the it significantly for two minutes, making it a valuable tool in combat.

Quacknarok (Whimsical)

The Quacknarok GobbleGum doesn’t provide any gameplay benefits or special abilities but instead adds a humorous twist to the game. When activated, zombies around you will wear rubber ducky inner tubes. This effect lasts for three minutes, adding a lighthearted and fun element to the otherwise intense environment.

All these GobbleGums are available via in-game GobbleGum drops and the Season 02 Battle Pass.

