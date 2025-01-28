What is Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies? New Wonder Weapon explained

Call of Duty has added the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the Season 2 update. Although it is the latest Wonder Weapon to join the title, this isn't the first time fans have gotten the opportunity to wield this mystical staff. Fans of the mode from Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3 will be familiar with this ice-shooting elemental staff. Back in the day, it was one of the four buildable Elemental Staffs on the map Origins.

The Wonder Weapon, after being absent from the series for so long, has finally made a comeback and is here to stay. Let's take a closer look at the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies and its unique abilities.

How does the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies work

The Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies has multiple abilities. It can shoot blasts of frost that freeze the zombies, which not only slows them down but also holds the potential to crack them up from the freezing temperatures. But that's not all. The staff also has the ability to heal your teammates and help them get back up on their feet if they happen to get knocked out.

Needless to say, it is an extremely powerful Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 and can be used for horde control. It will be exclusively available on the map The Tomb for now. The origins of this mystical ice staff are currently unknown, and it is up to the players to connect the dots and trace its origin, the secrets to which the new maps should hold.

Over the last two games it was featured in, i.e., Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3, the staff behaved quite differently. For instance, in Black Ops 2, it had similar properties as it is featured in Black Ops 6.

However, in Black Ops 3, the staff would instantly take out the zombies instead of the slow-down effect, which is currently present in the shooter. If you want to get a hold of the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you must complete the main quest in the Standard Mode on the map The Tomb.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies at the moment.

