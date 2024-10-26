How to get Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies is one of the most iconic Wonder Weapons in COD's latest undead game mode. This powerful tool packs quite a punch and can be used to mow down hordes of undead quite easily. Obtaining this gun is also quite easy and it is a crucial armament that will help clear waves of the undead when the zombie spawns become stronger and the map starts bringing in higher-tier zombie bosses.

The Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies is capable of releasing a powerful energy blast that can one-shot almost all lesser undead. It has a high damage output and can be used to clear out large hordes of zombies with ease. However, the primary methods to secure this weapon are dependent on luck and you might need to attempt them multiple times with a bit of grind.

This article will highlight the best ways to get the Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

How to unlock Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies

While there are two different ways that you can try and unlock the Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies, unfortunately, a lot of it will be based on pure luck. All three options for unlocking this weapon involve the component of luck, and if it strikes in your favor, you'll get your hands on this item in one go.

That said, let us explore how the different methods through which you can get the Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Mystery Boxes

The most common and easiest way to get access to a Ray Gun is through Mystery Boxes in Black Ops 6. You can opt for these Mystery Boxes in both Liberty Falls and Terminus Island. Once you gain access to one of these boxes, proceed to spend 950 Essence to try your luck.

If lady luck smiles on you, you will unlock the Ray Gun in one go. However, if it does not pan out, you can try spending 950 Essence for one more attempt. You can also keep trying your luck with this method until you run out of Essence.

Using the Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

To make this process more effective, you can also try out Gobblegums in Black Ops 6. The Immolation Liquidation offers players an instantaenous Fire Sale, during which, the cost of opening Mystery Boxes drops as low as 10 Essence. Pair it further with the Respin Cycle Gobblegum to guarantee a chance at getting your hands on a Wonder Weapon in the game. If your stars align, you will luckily unlock a Ray Gun in your next spin.

Loot Keys

As you kill Elite Zombies across Terminus Island and Liberty Falls, there's a small chance that they will drop Loot Keys upon their death. Locate the Armories and Vaults scattered across both maps and use these keys to gain access to them.

Open up the safety deposit boxes within these rooms to uncover your reward. You might get lucky and unlock the Ray Gun in this process. However, there's also a chance for other loot to spawn as well. So, we cannot guarantee that the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon will be your final reward.

Conclusion

The Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a loadout addition that players should take advantage of when fighting in the higher waves. While the first few hordes are comparatively easy to deal with as the undead are weaker, Wonder Weapons become priceless possessions during the late stages of the game mode. The ability to dish out massive area-based damage is a bonus that can make survival easier.

Wonder Weapons generally have a few prerequisites that you would need to complete - be it collecting parts or participating in lucky draws. It is a good practice to start securing parts and collecting different in-game currencies like Essence and Salvage when starting a fresh session. It is a great way to ensure that you can get at least one of the exclusive zombies mode weapons when the waves start to stack up in the double digits.

