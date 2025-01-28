Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025): Everything we know

Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025) is now live. This update marks a downgrade compared to previous playlists, as it lacks new or limited-time modes and features only the standard modes. Furthermore, some of the existing standard options have also been removed, resulting in a smaller playlist.

The update went live with the launch of Season 2 on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT and will run for 23 days, concluding on February 20, 2025, when a new playlist may bring further changes.

This article outlines the details of the latest Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025), including the maps and modes available to players during this period.

Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025): All available maps and modes

Here is the list of maps and modes available in the Call of Duty Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025):

Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025) (Image via Activision)

Ranked Play BR (Trios) - Urzikstan

Urzikstan Battle Royale (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Urzikstan Trios,

Urzikstan Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) - Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island Resurgence (Quads) - Area 99

Area 99 Plunder (Quads) - Urzikstan

The latest playlist introduces the Ranked Play mode with new features like customizable cross-play, SR adjustments, and deployment fee changes. With a major upgrade to Ricochet, the hacker issue is expected to be significantly reduced, making the mode more enjoyable.

For Battle Royale, players can choose from three squad options: Solos, Duos, and Quads. However, the Trio Squad option has been removed. The Resurgence Map Rotation mode, which allowed players to select a squad option and be randomly assigned either Rebirth Island or Area 99, has also been removed.

Why no new modes were added to Warzone playlist update (January 28, 2025 - February 20, 2025)

Season 2 introduces minimal new content, with only one fresh perk called Reactive Armor has been added. The developers have focused on fine-tuning gameplay, addressing ongoing issues, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. As a result, significant game-balancing changes have been implemented to enhance the overall player experience.

Due to this, no new maps or limited-time modes (LTMs) have been added.

The playlist will run until February 20, 2025. After that, players can likely expect new content, as 23 days without fresh, innovative modes could lead to boredom with the monotonous options, prompting the introduction of new additions in the next playlist update.

