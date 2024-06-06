Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error has been a major concern for players. This usually occurs when the installed version of the shooter isn't updated to the latest version and as a result, they are not able to join matches. This prevents players from forming parties with their friends and playing with them. In some situations, due to the error, they are not even able to join private lobbies.

However, there are a few ways to potentially fix the issue. In this guide, we look at three common workarounds to fix the Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error.

How to possibly fix the Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error

Here are all the possible fixes for the Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error:

Update your game

The first thing to do is update your game. Most platforms and clients have auto-updates enabled, and this updates the game in the background automatically. However, if you have turned auto-updates off, it is highly recommended to turn it back on. You could also manually check for updates.

It is worth noting that some updates are delivered directly to the title and not via any client. Hence, if no updates are pending on your system/client, restart Warzone to download and install the in-game updates.

Verify file integrity

Verifying Warzone file integrity to fix the "Join failed because you are on a different version" error (Image via Valve)

If the above method didn't resolve your issue, try verifying your files for possible issues. Both the Steam and Battle.net clients have their ways of verifying the integrity of the game files. This scans the Warzone files and if any discrepancy is found, it automatically reacquires them.

Here's how to verify your Warzone files on both Steam and Battle.net:

Steam

Right-click on Call of Duty HQ from your library and select 'Properties.'

Click on 'Installed Files' and click 'Verify integrity of game files.'

Battle.net

Select the game from your library.

Click on the cogwheel next to the 'Play 'button.

Select 'Scan and Repair.'

Click 'Begin Scan' to start verifying your files.

Sometimes, an update may result in the game files being corrupted. Using this method to fix these broken files should resolve the Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error. If this doesn't work, proceed to the next step.

Ask your friends to update their game

This is more of a tip than a direct fix. Your game may be updated but your friends' isn't. Hence, it is advised to ask your friends to update their game to the latest version. If you and your friends are on the latest version, you'll have no problem forming parties, and the Warzone "Join failed because you are on a different version" error should potentially be resolved.

That covers all the Warzone "Joined failed because you are on a different version" error possible fixes. If the error persists despite implementing the above workarounds, it is advised to contact Activision Support Team for further assistance.

Disclaimer: The fixes provided above serve as possible workarounds and are not guaranteed to work.

