Warzone "HUENEME-NEGEV" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The HUENEME-NEGEV error is a connection problem in Warzone that prevents users from joining Call of Duty HQ. It occurs when the game's client is unable to establish a connection with the servers, and as a result, this problem tends to show up when players are booting up the title. Before we head over to the fixes, it is worth noting here that the error can present itself due to two primary reasons.

First, there are problems with the Call of Duty servers, preventing you from connecting with them. And second, the issue is with your system or internet connection, that's resulting in the failed connection. If it is the prior, then there is nothing you can do to fix the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone. However, if it's the latter, there are a few solutions that have been reported to resolve the issue completely.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at some of the most common fixes that are known to resolve the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone.

How to fix the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone?

Guide to possibly fixing the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, to fix the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone you must first identify the root cause. The first thing that you should do is check the status of Warzone servers. If they are up and online, you can proceed with the fixes mentioned below:

Restart your router

The first thing that you should always do when facing such network issues is to restart your router. A complete reboot clears the cache and memory, and this can potentially get rid of a host of network issues ranging from packet losses to high latency. To do a proper restart, you should disconnect all power sources from the router for at least 30 seconds.

Once that is done, connect the power cable back in and turn on your router. This should resolve the issue.

Disable Teredo

Disabling Teredo on Windows 11 (Image via Microsoft)

This fix is only for Windows users. If you are facing the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone, you should try disabling Teredo to see if that fixes it. Here's how you can do so:

Press Win+R and type "cmd" in the Run box.

Then press Ctril+Shift+Enter to open Command Prompt with Administrator privileges.

Type “netsh interface teredo set state disabled” in CMD and hit enter.

To check if it was successful, type “netsh interface teredo show state” and check the status.

If you want to reset Teredo to default values on your PC, simply type in "netsh interface teredo set state default" (without the quotes) and hit Enter. Make sure to restart your system for the settings to take effect. Disabling it can also help you with Latency Variation and other network issues.

Turn off your firewall

The final thing that you can do on your end is to try disabling your firewall to check if that is causing the issue. Users, especially those using Kaspersky AV, have reported issues where the anti-virus sets up rules to prevent the connection. To see if your AV is the culprit here, just turn off the protection for a brief moment.

Then, launch your game and see if you are able to connect. If you can, close your game and turn on your anti-virus. Next, depending on the AV you are using, set up a firewall rule to allow the Call of Duty client through the firewall. That should allow you to connect to Warzone servers and play the game without having to shut down your anti-virus completely.

That covers everything that there is to know about possibly fixing the HUENEME-NEGEV error in Warzone. If the error persists despite implementing the fixes, it is highly recommended to contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

