MW3 Zombies camo challenges not working: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The weapon camo challenges in MW3 Zombies require the completion of certain tasks to unlock skins for guns. However, the feature may be bugged for a few users. Despite their efforts in completing these tasks, the camo won't be unlocked.

Although the feature appears to be bugged at the moment, there are a few fixes that should potentially resolve the issue.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the most popular fixes that are known to resolve the camo challenge not working bug completely.

How to possibly fix the MW3 Zombies camo challenges not working?

The following are some of the fixes for the camo challenges not working error in MW3 Zombies:

Do not Pack-a-Punch your weapon

According to users, when they Pack-a-Punch their weapons in the game, the challenge progression doesn't appear to count. Hence, if you are using a weapon that is Pack-a-Punched, it is advised to drop into a game with the base variant of the gun and complete the challenges with it.

This should result in the game tracking your challenge progression and ultimately unlocking the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies camos you are looking for.

Re-equipping the gun

Another fix that could work is to simply re-equip the gun. Once you have spawned into a match with a weapon in your inventory that you are looking to complete camo challenges for, drop it from your stash. Then, pick up the weapon again from the ground and go about completing the specific tasks.

Doing so should resolve the issue completely and you'll be able to unlock camos for your weapons again in MW3 Zombies.

Remove camos from your weapon

Although not as popular as the prior two fixes, this solution has also been reported to work for a few. If you are struggling with a weapon whose camo challenges are not counting, remove any camo you might have equipped on the gun.

Moreover, if you are using a specific blueprint for a gun, it is advised to not do so and equip the base variant without any attachments and camos.

Ensure your weapon is on the correct level

Camo Challenge requirements for the SVA 545 in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

This is more of a cautionary tip rather than a fix. To be able to unlock specific camo challenges, your weapon must be on a certain level. For instance, if you intend to unlock the Topo Ghast camo for the SVA 545 Assault Rifle, you must first get the weapon to level 13. If you are tracking the challenges without getting the rifle to the required level, despite your efforts, your progress won't count and thus, the camo won't be unlocked.

That covers everything that there is to know about possibly resolving the camo challenges not working error in MW3 Zombies. If the problem persists despite applying these fixes, it is advised to contact Activision's Support Team for further assistance.

