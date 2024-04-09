MW3 and Warzone "Latency Variation" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Latency Variation is a network error in MW3 and Warzone. It is often accompanied by the Packet Burst error as well. When players encounter the problem, their game tends to freeze up and character models teleport. Apart from that, users have also reported instances of severe rubberbanding when faced with the issue. As a result, the entire gameplay experience goes for a toss.

This error can be both server-side as well as client-side. If it is the prior, however, it cannot be fixed as Call of Duty has to resolve it on their end. On the contrary, if the error is client-sided, users can implement a few fixes that can possibly resolve the issue completely.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the three most popular fixes that are known to resolve the Latency Variation issue in MW3 and Warzone.

How to possibly fix "Latency Variation" error in MW3 and Warzone

The following are some of the best ways to fix the "Latency Variation" error in MW3 and Warzone:

Restart your router

If you do not have the best internet connection or doubt your network is the main culprit, try restarting your router. Usually, a proper restart will clear all the stored cache and memory on the device. This can dramatically improve your network performance and is highly recommended before you proceed with the other fixes.

To properly restart it, make sure the device is not connected to any power source for at least 30 seconds before turning it back on. It's also recommended to use an ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi to see if that fixes the problem.

Moreover, make sure no other program in the background is hogging your internet connection.

Turn off 'On-Demand Texture Streaming'

Turning off 'On-Demand Texture Streaming' setting in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Next, turn off the 'On-Demand Texture Streaming' setting in MW3 and Warzone. It is a nifty feature that downloads textures in the background as you play a match, adding more details to the surfaces and objects on the map. However, if you have a poor network connection, this can lead to a wide range of issues.

Hence, if you are facing the Latency Variation error, it is advised to turn off the On-Demand Texture streaming feature. Here's how to do it:

Go to your 'Graphics' settings menu.

Select the 'Quality' tab from the top.

Under 'Details & Textures,' find On-Demand Texture Streaming and turn it off.

That's it. However, if the problem does not go away and you are on a Windows 10 or 11 machine, you are in luck. Check the final solution below that can potentially fix the Latency Variation along with a host of other errors in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Flush your DNS Cache

Clearing the DNS Cache in Windows 11 (Image via Microsoft)

Finally, as mentioned earlier, if you are using a Windows 11 or 10 system, you can manually flush your DNS cache. This can sometimes save you from a lot of trouble and keep your PC's network healthy. Follow the steps below to do it properly:

Press Win+R. This will bring up the Run box.

Type "cmd" (without the quotes) in the Run box and hit 'OK.'

Next, type "ipconfig /flushdns" (without the quotes) and press Enter.

If done correctly, you'll be presented with the following message: "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache." Once that is done, simply restart your Windows PC and you are good to go.

That covers everything about the possible fixes for the "Latency Variation" error in MW3 and Warzone. If the error persists even after implementing the above fixes, it is recommended to contact the Activision Support team for further assistance.

