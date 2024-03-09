Warzone “low resolution texture” bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

After the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, there have been several instances of a low resolution texture bug. Although the bug is not game-breaking in any way, it is certainly an annoying issue that can take away from the overall experience. It causes the game's textures to appear washed out with no details. As a result, the game appears dull, and players can have difficulty identifying objects during a match.

If you are facing this bug, you must first ensure that you have met the game's minimum system requirements. Then, make sure the game is installed on an SSD or at least a fast HDD. In case the issue persists, you can refer to the possible solutions listed below that may help you resolve the low resolution texture bug in Warzone.

How to possibly fix the Warzone "low resolution texture" bug

Here are all the known possible fixes for the Warzone "low resolution texture" bug:

Update your GPU drivers

First things first, make sure that your GPU drivers are up to date. These drivers come with new profiles that ensure your games run smoothly. Moreover, since a fresh update resets the shaders, it can get rid of all the problems related to textures, potentially fixing the bug.

Tweak in-game settings

There are two settings that you must tweak in-game - Variable Rate Shading and On-Demand Texture Streaming. Here's how you can do so:

Variable Rate Shading

Head over to the in-game Graphics settings.

Click on the Quality tab.

Under Global Quality, turn off Variable Rate Shading.

On-Demand Texture Streaming

Go to the Graphics settings.

Head over to the Quality tab.

Under Details & Textures, turn off On-Demand Texture Streaming.

Changing these settings may eliminate any blurry textures in the game. Furthermore, it is advised to turn off any Motion Blur and Depth of Field settings.

Reset shader cache

You can reset your shader cache in case you are experiencing graphical issues or low resolution texture. To do so, follow the steps below:

Go to Graphics settings.

Find the Display tab.

Click on Restart Shaders Pre-Loading

Now restart the game and wait for the Shaders to re-install.

Verify file integrity

Finally, verify your file integrity. Sometimes, due to a bad update, your game files may get corrupted. This can result in a host of issues, including low resolution texture bugs. You can verify game files easily on both Steam and Battle.net.

Steam

Go to your Steam Library.

Right-click on Call of Duty from your Library and select Properties.

Head over to Local Files and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Battle.net

Click on the cogwheel next to the Play button of the game.

Select Scan and Repair.

Click on 'Begin Scan.'

This will thoroughly scan all your files and check for broken ones. If any file is missing or corrupted, the client will automatically download it and ensure that your game runs fine.

That covers everything that there is to know about fixing the low resolution texture bug in Warzone. Please note that Call of Duty has taken note of the issue, and the team is working actively to fix the bug. In the meantime, if the bug persists beyond the above fixes, it is advised to contact the official Activision support team for further assistance.

